All The Details On Every Outfit Cardi B. Wore To The 2018 iHeart Radio Awards

Cardi B. was the star of the evening at the 2018 iHeart Radio Music Awards. The Bronx-born rapper was nominated for 5 awards including, Best Lyrics, Best Hip-Hop Song, Best New Artist, Best New Hip-Hop Artist, and Best Music Video. She left winning both Best New Artist and Best Hip-Hop Artist. While she didn’t walk the carpet, that didn’t stop the star from showing up in style. We broke down everything about the two outfits that Cardi B. wore during the award show. Click through our gallery for all the details!

DON’T MISS:

Cardi B’s Sister Hennessy Comes For Amara La Negra Over Colorism Debate

Every Time Cardi B Served Us Serious High Fashion Style

Cardi B Addresses Offset’s Cheating Rumors Again