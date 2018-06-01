Gucci is known for all their grandeur and splendor and their 2019 Cruise Collection didn’t disappoint. Gucci’s love for France is currently high, with the show being held in the South of France. Earlier this week the brand announced they were dropping out of Milan Fashion Week and will be showing at Paris Fashion Week as a “three-part homage to France,” conceived by their current Creative Director, Alessandro Michele. The show was held in a French graveyard and Michele described the collection as “the idea of death as fascination.” Per usual, the clothing was colorful and full of patterns and images. The accessories are really what stood out to me from funky frames to bedazzled barrettes. Click through our gallery to see all the Black models that were representing at the show!

All The Black Models Featured In Gucci’s 2019 Resort Collection was originally published on hellobeautiful.com