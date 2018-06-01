All The Black Models Featured In Gucci’s 2019 Resort Collection

Posted June 1, 2018

Gucci is known for all their grandeur and splendor and their 2019 Cruise Collection didn’t disappoint. Gucci’s love for France is currently high, with the show being held in the South of France. Earlier this week the brand announced they were dropping out of Milan Fashion Week and will be showing at Paris Fashion Week as a “three-part homage to France,” conceived by their current Creative Director, Alessandro Michele. The show was held in a French graveyard and Michele described the collection as “the idea of death as fascination.” Per usual, the clothing was colorful and full of patterns and images. The accessories are really what stood out to me from funky frames to bedazzled barrettes. Click through our gallery to see all the Black models that were representing at the show!

All The Black Models Featured In Gucci’s 2019 Resort Collection was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

All The Black Models Featured In Gucci’s 2019 Resort Collection

15 photos Launch gallery

All The Black Models Featured In Gucci’s 2019 Resort Collection

Continue reading All The Black Models Featured In Gucci’s 2019 Resort Collection

All The Black Models Featured In Gucci’s 2019 Resort Collection

Gucci is known for all their grandeur and splendor and their 2019 Cruise Collection didn’t disappoint. Gucci’s love for France is currently high, with the show being held in the South of France. Earlier this week the brand announced they were dropping out of Milan Fashion Week and will be showing at Paris Fashion Week as a “three-part homage to France,” conceived by their current Creative Director, Alessandro Michele. The show was held in a French graveyard and Michele described the collection as “the idea of death as fascination.” Per usual, the clothing was colorful and full of patterns and images. The accessories are really what stood out to me from funky frames to bedazzled barrettes. Click through our gallery to see all the Black models that were representing at the show!

Related Galleries
16 Times Celebrities Have Rocked Brother Vellies
Check Out All The Black Models That Walked The Louis Vuitton 2019 Cruise Collection
I Am Not My Hair: 15 Black Bald Beauties Giving Us Life
The White Woman Who Called Police At A Black BBQ Has Become The Greatest Meme Of All Time
Mothers Of The Movement: Their Power, Protests And Passion
Women of Excellence 2018
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now