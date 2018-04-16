Black Lives Matter activists called for a boycott of the Starbucks coffee chain just days after an employee called the police to arrest two Black men inside a Philadelphia location were not buying anything and wouldn’t leave. Despite a number of factors that should have convinced police to show discretion and restraint — the men were not armed; they were not violent; they did not resist arrest; the White man who they were meeting yelled at the police that the men did nothing wrong; a bystander filmed the entire episode on video — then men were still taken into custody Thursday.
The video has since gone viral.
The first of what is expected to be many protests took place April 14 at the Starbucks location in question.
Activists Protest Racial Profiling, Arrests Of Black People In Starbucks
