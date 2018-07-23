Curlfest is undoubtedly a favorite festival for NYC girls and beyond. Each Summer, naturalistas show up and show out with their kinks, curls, coils, and protective styles! We love seeing the representation of all the 4B and 4C hairstyles that are in full effect, particularly because hair brands tend to ignore these textures. Well, we’re not. Click through our gallery and check out our favorite kinky curly styles! We love you, ladies!
35 Photos We Love Of 4A, 4B And 4C Hair Girls Stylin’ On ‘Em At Curlfest 2018 was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
35 Photos We Love Of 4A, 4B And 4C Hair Girls Stylin’ On ‘Em At Curlfest 2018
35 photos Launch gallery
1. CURLFEST 2018
1 of 35
2. CURLFEST 2018
2 of 35
3. CURLFEST 2018
3 of 35
4. CURLFEST 2018
4 of 35
5. CURLFEST 2018
5 of 35
6. CURLFEST 2018
6 of 35
7. CURLFEST 2018
7 of 35
8. CURLFEST 2018
8 of 35
9. CURLFEST 2018
9 of 35
10. CURLFEST 2018
10 of 35
11. CURLFEST 2018
11 of 35
12. CURLFEST 2018
12 of 35
13. CURLFEST 2018
13 of 35
14. CURLFEST 2018
14 of 35
15. CURLFEST 2018
15 of 35
16. CURLFEST 2018
16 of 35
17. CURLFEST 2018
17 of 35
18. CURLFEST 2018
18 of 35
19. CURLFEST 2018
19 of 35
20. CURLFEST 2018
20 of 35
21. CURLFEST 2018
21 of 35
22. CURLFEST 2018
22 of 35
23. CURLFEST 2018
23 of 35
24. CURLFEST 2018
24 of 35
25. CURLFEST 2018
25 of 35
26. CURLFEST 2018
26 of 35
27. CURLFEST 2018
27 of 35
28. CURLFEST 2018
28 of 35
29. CURLFEST 2018
29 of 35
30. CURLFEST 2018
30 of 35
31. CURLFEST 2018
31 of 35
32. CURLFEST 2018
32 of 35
33. CURLFEST 2018
33 of 35
34. CURLFEST 2018
34 of 35
35. CURLFEST 2018
35 of 35