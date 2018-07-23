35 Photos We Love Of 4A, 4B And 4C Hair Girls Stylin’ On ‘Em At Curlfest 2018

Posted July 23, 2018

Curlfest is undoubtedly a favorite festival for NYC girls and beyond. Each Summer, naturalistas show up and show out with their kinks, curls, coils, and protective styles! We love seeing the representation of all the 4B and 4C hairstyles that are in full effect, particularly because hair brands tend to ignore these textures. Well, we’re not. Click through our gallery and check out our favorite kinky curly styles! We love you, ladies!

