25 Of The Top Hairstyles At Curlfest 2018

Posted July 23, 2018

Curlfest 2018 brings together Black and Brown girls all over America to celebrate their kinks, coils, and curls. This year, Prospect Park had over 30,000 women of color gathering in solidarity to celebrate the beauty of our hair! Naturally, there was some major hair inspiration serving. From colored afros to intricate braids, there is a look for everyone. We rounded up the top 25 hairstyles at Curlfest 2018 that are sure to make you want to book a hair appointment stat. Enjoy!

25 Of The Top Hairstyles At Curlfest 2018 was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

25 Of The Top Hairstyles At Curlfest 2018

25 photos Launch gallery

25 Of The Top Hairstyles At Curlfest 2018

Continue reading 25 Of The Top Hairstyles At Curlfest 2018

25 Of The Top Hairstyles At Curlfest 2018

Curlfest 2018 brings together Black and Brown girls all over America to celebrate their kinks, coils, and curls. This year, Prospect Park had over 30,000 women of color gathering in solidarity to celebrate the beauty of our hair! Naturally, there was some major hair inspiration serving. From colored afros to intricate braids, there is a look for everyone. We rounded up the top 25 hairstyles at Curlfest 2018 that are sure to make you want to book a hair appointment stat. Enjoy!

Related Galleries
13 Colored Hairstyles To Inspire Your Next Look
35 Photos We Love Of 4A, 4B And 4C Hair Girls Stylin’ On ‘Em At Curlfest 2018
Valentino’s Resort Collection Will Cruise You Straight Into Your Next Vacation
TREND REPORT: Polka Dots Are Perfection For Summer
Feast Your Eyes On All The Fine Black Men At The 2018 ESPY Awards
Black Women’s Expo Coming to Atlanta
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now