13 Times Obama Sent Shots At Trump In Illinois Speech

Barack Obama launched his midterm voting push with a speech addressing the “state of our democracy” at the University Of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign on Friday. Obama went in with a lot to say about Trump, delivering some of the strongest clapbacks to date.

For those who believe Obama has been too lax and hasn’t spoken up enough, the former president finally pulled no punches. Trump has been a product of a culture of people who are fearful of change, the ex-president said.

“It did not start with Donald Trump. He is a symptom, not the cause,” the ex-president said. “He’s just capitalizing on resentments that politicians have been fanning for years.”

But Trump wasn’t the only one that Obama checked during the speech. The president gave a rundown on his thoughts of the Republican party.

“Over the past few decades, the politics of division and resentment and paranoia has unfortunately found a home in the Republican party,” Obama said.

The speech had most of the signature and swagger that Obama has brought in his public speaking events during the more than a decade that he has been on the political landscape. He gave a lesson on U.S. history and reviewed his presidential record but his words on Trump were chosen as the speech’s most memorable moments. Here are a few of those comments.

