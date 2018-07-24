13 Colored Hairstyles To Inspire Your Next Look

Posted 24 hours ago

Curlfest 2018 is eye candy for Black women to help them figure out their hairstyles for the next several months. One trend we saw prominent in Prospect Park was COLOR. Whether it was aqua, pink, or shades of blue, everyone was leaning into this unicorn trend. Click through our gallery and see colorful cotton candy braids, afros, and more! Be carerful, this is going to make you want to call your stylist and book an appointment for color ASAP.

13 Colored Hairstyles To Inspire Your Next Look was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

13 Colored Hairstyles To Inspire Your Next Look

13 photos Launch gallery

13 Colored Hairstyles To Inspire Your Next Look

Continue reading 13 Colored Hairstyles To Inspire Your Next Look

13 Colored Hairstyles To Inspire Your Next Look

Curlfest 2018 is eye candy for Black women to help them figure out their hairstyles for the next several months. One trend we saw prominent in Prospect Park was COLOR. Whether it was aqua, pink, or shades of blue, everyone was leaning into this unicorn trend. Click through our gallery and see colorful cotton candy braids, afros, and more! Be carerful, this is going to make you want to call your stylist and book an appointment for color ASAP.

Related Galleries
35 Photos We Love Of 4A, 4B And 4C Hair Girls Stylin’ On ‘Em At Curlfest 2018
25 Of The Top Hairstyles At Curlfest 2018
Valentino’s Resort Collection Will Cruise You Straight Into Your Next Vacation
TREND REPORT: Polka Dots Are Perfection For Summer
Feast Your Eyes On All The Fine Black Men At The 2018 ESPY Awards
Black Women’s Expo Coming to Atlanta
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now