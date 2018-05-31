11 Hilarious Memes Dragging Kim Kardashian’s Photo Op With Trump

Posted May 31, 2018

As we reported yesterday, Kim Kardashian has been advocating to free 62-year-old Alice Marie Johnson, who has been in prison for over 20 years on a drug charge. However, her fight got her an invitation to the White House to discuss prison reform. In one of the most bizarre photo ops ever, the reality stars shared this image, which has now become a meme.

To laugh to keep from crying, click through the foolishness.

