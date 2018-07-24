Grab a friend and join us at the Atlanta Braves vs. Miami Marlins game on August 14, 2018! Come out and help us salute our 2018 Minority Business Owners of the Year.

32nd Annual Salute to Minority Business Owners

Atlanta Braves vs. Miami Marlins

Tuesday, August 14, 2018

2018 Honorees:

– Ralph “Ted” Phillips

– William A. Taylor

– Chondra Webster-Myers

We’ve Got Awesome Tickets: Two (2) for $40

*Plus several other ticket packages

All tickets include access to the Pre-Game Reception at Sports & Social Restaurant, located at Battery Atlanta.

*GET YOUR TICKETS » http://store.atlantatribune.com/product-category/18smbotickets/

Also On Atlanta Daily World: