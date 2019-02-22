2019 Women of Excellence Recognition Reception

Atlanta Tribune: The Magazine will continue their tradition of celebrating Superwomen in business by partnering with Atlanta Daily World in hosting the Women of Excellence awards ceremony. This highly anticipated event will take place on April 25th at the Atlanta Marriott Marquis and will recognize Atlanta’s most accomplished and influential African American women.

Women of Excellence Recognition Reception

Thursday, April 25, 2019

6-9 p.m.

Atlanta Marriott Marquis

265 Peachtree Center Ave NE

Atlanta, GA 30303

Nominate a Woman of Excellence

Also On Atlanta Daily World: