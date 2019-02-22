2019 Women of Excellence Recognition Reception

- Date/time: April 25th
Atlanta Tribune: The Magazine will continue their tradition of celebrating Superwomen in business by partnering with Atlanta Daily World in hosting the Women of Excellence awards ceremony. This highly anticipated event will take place on April 25th at the Atlanta Marriott Marquis and will recognize Atlanta’s most accomplished and influential African American women.
Women of Excellence Recognition Reception
Thursday, April 25, 2019
6-9 p.m.
Atlanta Marriott Marquis
265 Peachtree Center Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30303
Nominate a Woman of Excellence
