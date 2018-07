Join Who’s Who In Black Atlanta at their 2018 Awards Ceremony and 18th Edition Book Unveiling.

Friday, September 21, 2018 • 6 p.m.

Atlanta Marriott Marquis

265 Peachtree Center Ave NE

Atlanta, GA 30303

For advertising/sponsorship information and VIP Group tables, please email dtorrence@atlantatribune.com .





To purchase tickets to this monumental affair, please visit http://bit.ly/2JjqN60.

