16th Annual Moving Your Business Forward: October Session

You are cordially invited to attend the October Session of our 16th Annual Moving Your Business Forward Series, taking place October 23rd. We’ll be sharing a wealth of information geared around advancing today’s small business and will have a continental breakfast and a chance to network with other Atlanta professionals so we hope to see you there!

16th Annual Moving Your Business Forward: February Session

“Is Your Business Tech Ready?”



Tuesday, October 23rd, 2018

8 am – 12:30 pm

The Gathering Spot

384 Northyards Boulevard Northwest

Building 100

Atlanta, GA 30313

REGISTER » https://at18mybfoct.eventbrite.com

Also On Atlanta Daily World: