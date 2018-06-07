Fatal Chicago Police Shooting Of Maurice Granton Jr. Disputed By Victim’s Family

Conflicting accounts were surrounding a police shooting that killed a Black man in Chicago Wednesday night, with some suggesting officers were trying to cover it up.

What police described to the Chicago Tribune as “an armed encounter between the offender and police” in the Bronzeville section of the city was actually an execution, with officers shooting Maurice Granton, Jr., in the back as he ran away, according to reports on social media.

These are images of #MauriceGranton Jr., he was killed by Chicago Police last night. CPD says they were doing a narcotics investigation they confronted the 24yo, he ran and at some point there was an armed confrontation. Witnesses say he was shot in the back. @fox32news pic.twitter.com/sDr7wv1V8O — Tia A. Ewing (@TIA_EWING) June 7, 2018

Adding to the confusion was police claiming that Granton had a gun and pointed it at them before running, but Granton’s family has said the gun that was “recovered” did not belong to him.

Family members say they don’t believe this gun belongs to #MauriceGranton Jr. His sisters tell me this morning he got into trouble in the past and he’d left the street life alone. https://t.co/Vo6AAePYBc — Tia A. Ewing (@TIA_EWING) June 7, 2018

“Since when does running validate somebody getting shot?”Joanna Varnado, Granton’s sister, asked rhetorically. “I don’t understand that. You’re not being offensive, you’re being defensive.”

Granton, 24, was the father of two daughters.

“I just want to know what the real story is,” Varnado told the Tribune. “If it was misconduct, I want justice. My brother was 24 years old. He loved his girls. That’s all he lived for, was his kids.”

Family members of Maurice Granton, Jr. don’t believe their brother had an armed confrontation with police. They believe he was shot running away. The details of the officer involved shooting on @fox32news this morning. pic.twitter.com/OBpRzMow6h — Tia A. Ewing (@TIA_EWING) June 7, 2018

The mother of Granton’s daughters also said he did not carry a gun.

“He didn’t have no gun on him. He has two kids to live for, so he wouldn’t do anything dumb. He come home to his kids every night,” Tayshia Shaw told CBS Chicago. “That’s not his personality. He wouldn’t even chance his life doing that, knowing he has two very young kids to come home to.”

Police Involved Shooting – 300 BLK E. 47th St. Shots fired by #ChicagoPolice after confrontation with armed individual. Officer not struck but sustained possible broken ankle during confrontation. Gun recovered. Offender in critical cond. PIO Sgt. @astinites responding to scene. pic.twitter.com/kb7iw5Iof3 — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) June 7, 2018

According to a USA Today report from 2016, “Black people have been killed in police chases at a rate nearly three times higher than everyone else.”

If reports of Granton being shot in the back turn out to be true, the officer(s) who shot him could be indicted for murder charges, if historical precedence is any indication. Former North Charleston Police Officer Michael Slager was convicted and sentenced to 20 years in prison for shooting Walter Scott in the back. At the time of the shooting, Scott was fleeing on foot.

The Chicago Police Department has long has a reputation for police brutality and overall corruption, including some new wrongful convictions that were reported by the Associated Press just this week.

“We’ve had all kinds of police corruption, we’ve had police torture cases, but we’ve never had so many cases where there is clear evidence that police actually set people up for crimes they didn’t commit,” Marshall Hatch, a minister and activist in Chicago, told the AP on Sunday.

SEE ALSO:

Biking While Black: Chicago Police Profiling African-Americans

Chicago To Pay Record Settlement For Wrongful Conviction

Fatal Chicago Police Shooting Of Maurice Granton Jr. Disputed By Victim’s Family was originally published on newsone.com