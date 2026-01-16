Fulton County Chairman Robb Pitts Eliminates Red Tape to Deliver Tax Breaks For Seniors

(Atlanta) Fulton County Commission Chairman Robb Pitts announced that eligible senior citizens will automatically receive two new school property tax exemptions.



“I am pleased that I was able to clarify state law and remove any roadblocks preventing seniors from receiving these much-needed tax breaks,” said Chairman Pitts. “Seniors were initially told they would need to file a new application for the exemptions, but we learned that is not the case. This is great news.”



Voters approved exemptions on the November 2025 ballot for both the Fulton County and Atlanta school systems, and they will take effect for the 2026 tax year.



HB 777 provides residents aged 65 and older with a 25% reduction in their Fulton County school tax, while HB 776 offers a 50% school tax exemption for those aged 70 and older. In addition to meeting the minimum age requirement, homeowners must have had a homestead exemption on a home within the Fulton Schools jurisdiction for 5 of the last 6 years.



Voters in Atlanta approved a new exemption for Atlanta Public Schools for homeowners age 65 and over created by SB 330. This exemption is valued at up to $50,000. The final exemption amount for the Atlanta Public Schools homestead exemption may vary based on total number of applicants that qualify.Pitts noted that the Fulton County Tax Assessor’s Office already has eligibility information on file for qualifying seniors and will automatically apply the new exemptions. He estimates that at least 35,000 older residents will benefit.



“There is no additional red tape to receive these exemptions, so qualified seniors can simply sit back and watch for a reduction on their 2026 tax bill,” Pitts said. “I know they will welcome having a little extra money in their pockets.”



Eligible senior citizens in Fulton County will receive a postcard in the coming weeks confirming that the new tax exemptions have been applied.

For more information visit www.fultonassessor.org.