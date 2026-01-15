Publix Atlanta Marathon Weekend Seeks Course Entertainment for 20th Run Celebration

Atlanta Track Club Opens “I’m So ATL” Contest for Performers on Race Day

As the 20th Running of Publix Atlanta Marathon Weekend approaches, Atlanta Track Club is calling for course entertainment through the launch of the “I’m So ATL” contest. The contest invites local entertainers, from singers and dancers to cheerleaders, to apply for 15 official course entertainment spots along the Publix Atlanta Marathon and Half Marathon courses on Sunday, March 1.

In total, 20 entertainment zones will line the course – 15 selected through the “I’m so ATL” contest and five pre-curated by Atlanta Track Club to reflect the theme and the spirit of this milestone year.

Submissions are open now through Friday, Jan. 23, with the selected lineup being notified by Monday, Jan. 26. To apply, entertainers must complete this form.

Acts will be chosen based on their energy, local flair and fit for the race-day environment. All talents and genres are welcome.

“Atlanta is a city powered by movement, creativity, and community—and the ‘I’m So ATL’ program brings all three together on race day,” said Rich Kenah, CEO of Atlanta Track Club. “As we celebrate the 20th running of the Publix Atlanta Marathon, we’re proud to showcase the talent that defines our city while encouraging runners and spectators every step of the way. This initiative isn’t just about entertainment; it’s about elevating the Atlanta experience, celebrating our diverse voices, and strengthening the connection between health, art, and the spirit of this city we call home.”

During the event, race participants, volunteers and spectators will be encouraged to vote for their favorite acts. The first-place entertainer will receive a paid and guaranteed entertainment opportunity at select 2026 Atlanta Track Club events, including the Peachtree Road Race on July 4, PNC Atlanta 10 Miler on Oct. 26 and Invesco QQQ Thanksgiving Day Half Marathon on Nov. 26. Second place will receive a paid opportunity to perform at the Peachtree on July 4, 2026.

All “I’m So ATL” entertainers will receive complimentary adidas merchandise and social media spotlights on Atlanta Track Club’s channels.

A public announcement of the full 20 course entertainment lineup will be made in early February via Atlanta Track Club’s social media.

This year’s race will also serve as the 2026 USATF Half Marathon Championships. The nation’s top distance runners will compete for a spot on Team USA at the 2026 World Athletics Road Running Championships – Half Marathon in Copenhagen, Denmark. The championship event will be broadcast live on Atlanta Track Club’s YouTube channel.

Details on the 2026 Publix Atlanta Marathon Weekend can be found here. More Information on the 2026 USATF Half Marathon Championships can be found here.