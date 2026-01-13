Atlanta Board of Education Swears in Four Board Members, Elects New Chair and Vice Chair

The Atlanta Board of Education swore in four board members and elected a new chair and vice chair Monday morning.

New Board Members Tony Mitchell (District 2), Patreece Hutcherson (District 6), and Dr. Kaycee Brock (At-Large, Seat 8), and re-elected Board Member Jennifer McDonald (District 4) were all sworn in by Fulton County Chief Magistrate Judge Cassandra Kirk.

The Board later elected Jessica D. Johnson (At-Large, Seat 9) as chair and Dr. Ken Zeff (District 3) as vice chair. All the appointments are effective immediately and the chair and vice chair will serve two-year terms.

Tony Mitchell, District 2

Tony Mitchell was elected to represent Atlanta Public Schools Educational District 2. He is the Senior Director of State Government Affairs for Gilead Sciences throughout the Southern Region. A Saint Louis University School of Law graduate, Tony entered the world of politics as a Congressional Black Caucus Foundation Intern in the office of Representative Sanford Bishop (GA-2). A policy wonk at heart, Tony is passionate about educating individuals on healthcare disparities and helping people find their voice through grassroots advocacy. In his current role, Tony is responsible for the lobbying and policy activity across the South on issues including reducing access barriers and creating a destigmatized healthcare landscape for patients.

A first-generation college graduate, Tony has always yearned to help the next generation of leaders. A former board member of the Emerging 100 of Atlanta and current member of the 100 Black Men of Atlanta, he spends countless hours mentoring both high school and college students. As a member of the 100, he’s fostered partnerships that have created exposure opportunities for APS students and helped raise over $200,000 in scholarship funds for seniors entering college. Named a Rising Young Alumni by his alma mater, McKendree University, Tony received his B.A. in Political Science. Tony is also a proud member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Incorporated, the LEAD Atlanta class of 2022, and a 2024 Atlanta Business Chronicle 40 under40 award recipient.

Tony, his wife Brittany, and two sons Bryson and Brady, are proud residents of Atlanta’s Mozley Park neighborhood.

“I am truly honored to serve the students and families of District 2, while contributing to a vision that advances every learner across Atlanta Public Schools,” Mitchell said. “This work is fundamentally about community. Strengthening the systems that support our children, partnering with families, and ensuring every student has access to opportunity that helps them realize their true potential.”

Jennifer McDonald, District 4

Jennifer McDonald was re-elected to continue representing Atlanta Public Schools Educational District 4. She moved to Atlanta after law school and has worked in the Atlanta business and non-profit communities for over two decades.



As a very active and engaged APS parent, Jennifer celebrates this tremendous public-school community. Before her son even started school, her family was excited to get behind and support the neighborhood public school. E. Rivers Elementary was core to the community and representative of our city. Her scope of experience broadened once they joined the Sutton Middle School Family. That scope and experience only further expanded as a parent leader and advocate at North Atlanta High School. For years, she has supported and advocated for the path these APS students are taking to be life-ready when they graduate.



Every year since joining APS in 2012, she has invested significant time serving in leadership positions every year within each respective school environment from kindergarten and every year to follow include two years in PTA Leadership at E Rivers Elementary to serving in multiple roles for the PTSA for three years at Sutton Middle School and another four years at North Atlanta High School. Jennifer has been a front-row parent leader in the district for the past 13 years.



As an attorney, a corporate leader, a professional life coach, an Executive Leadership coach, an engaged community member and volunteer, Jennifer looks forward to representing the constituents of District 4 and collaborating with other members across the Board for the best interest of Atlanta Public Schools.



She and her family live in Buckhead with their boxer puppy, Maverick.

“I’m so honored to have the phenomenal support of District 4 to serve this district for another four years,” McDonald said. “Dr. Johnson and his team have proven their focus & leadership and I look forward to continued improvements and success.”

Patreece Hutcherson, District 6

Patreece Lynette Hutcherson was elected to represent Atlanta Public Schools Educational District 6. She takes immense pride in her lifelong journey as both a student learner and public school educator.

Her commitment to learning began early as a kindergartener at Spelman Nursery School in Atlanta, Georgia. She completed her most formative years within the Atlanta Public School System, attending M. Agnes Jones Elementary School and Booker T. Washington High School. It was during these years that she formed enduring friendships, a keen sense of community, and values that continue to shape her personal and professional life.

Patreece earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology from Morris Brown College in Atlanta and a Master of Arts in Educational Studies with a concentration in Counselor Education from The Ohio State University in Columbus, Ohio. Demonstrating her continued dedication to professional growth, she returned to higher education after more than 20 years and, in July 2025, earned her third degree from the University of West Georgia, an Education Specialist (Ed.S.) in Professional Counseling.

Since 2002, Patreece has served as a public educator in the field of professional school

counseling, bringing over 23 years of experience across elementary, middle, and high school settings. Her professional appointments include Academy of Lithonia Charter School (2002–2005) in DeKalb County; Turner Middle School (2005–2007); North Douglas Elementary School (2007–2017); and Chapel Hill High School (2017–present), all within the Douglas County School System. These diverse experiences have provided her with a comprehensive understanding of the full spectrum of student growth and development, enabling her to advocate effectively for students, families, and the broader community while also preparing students for life beyond high school.

Patreece is actively engaged in numerous professional organizations that intentionally work to preserve public education, including the National Education Association (NEA), Georgia Association of Educators (GAE), Douglas County Association of Educators (DCAE), Georgia Association for Career and Technical Education (GACTE), Georgia Marketing Education Association (GMEA), and the American School Counseling Association (ASCA). In 2021, the school counseling department with which she works received national recognition through ASCA’s RAMP (Recognized ASCA Model Program) certification. Most recently, Patreece was honored with the Counseling & Career Development Professional Award at both the district and state levels in 2025. At her current school, she helped to establish a club, Todos Juntos, that actively works to provide academic support for Hispanic families. She is also a co-leader for the

Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA).

“It is clear that public education is under attack. As the new APS Board Member of District 6, I understand we have work to do, and we will do it together,” Hutcherson said. “Education can be a thankless job, but it is time for public educators to make policies for public education. We must embrace a new culture where educators are recognized as experts in their respective fields and never fear leadership!”

Dr. Kaycee Brock, At-Large Seat 8

Dr. Kaycee Brock was elected to represent Atlanta Public Schools Educational District At-Large Seat 8. She started her career in education in 2007 as a first-grade teacher.

Throughout her time in schools, she served as a first and sixth-grade classroom teacher, college counseling program director, district-level college coach, and high school assistant principal. Over the past ten years, Dr. Brock has accumulated extensive experience in building and leading college and career readiness programs for schools and networks. She enjoys finding creative ways to infuse college and career readiness into existing systems and programs.

Dr. Brock attended Florida State University for her undergraduate degree, and she earned her doctorate from Johns Hopkins University. Her research focused on early college access opportunities for high school students from underrepresented backgrounds. If you ask her colleagues what sets her apart, they will say that she is high-spirited and cares deeply about building relationships with students and families. In her spare time, Dr. Brock likes to travel, spend time with family, and play tennis with her teammates.

“I am so grateful for the opportunity to serve on the APS Board. It’s incredible to think that the little girl who grew up here and went on to become an educator would eventually be in a position to lead and make decisions that will impact the lives of so many young people in Atlanta,” Dr. Brock said. “Right now, the bravery and courage of local leaders matter more than ever. I’m ready to get started and optimistic about what we will accomplish over the next four years.”