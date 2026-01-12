The Golden Globes’ Black Wins: Teyana Taylor and ‘Sinners’

Black excellence was recognized in select categories at the 2026 Golden Globe Awards, but snubbed in many others.

On Sunday (January 11), Teyana Taylor emerged as the only Black star to win an individual acting award, taking home Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy for One Battle After Another. The victory marked her first Golden Globe win, but she stood alone as the only solo Black winner at this year’s Golden Globes.

Sinners, the most-nominated Black-led film of the night with seven nominations, secured two wins: Cinematic and Box Office Achievement and Best Original Score — Motion Picture for Raphael Saadiq’s “I Lied to You.” However, despite nominations in top categories, including Best Motion Picture — Drama, Best Director, and multiple acting categories, Sinners did not earn any acting or directing wins.

Several other Black stars were nominated across film and television categories, including Michael B. Jordan, Cynthia Erivo, Tessa Thompson, Sterling K. Brown, and Ayo Edebiri, but ultimately left the ceremony without trophies.

The 83rd annual Golden Globe Awards were held at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills and aired live on CBS and Paramount+. During her acceptance speech, Taylor took a moment to address “my brown sisters and little brown girls watching tonight.”

“Our softness is not a liability. Our depth is not too much,” Taylor said. “Our light does not need permission to shine. We belong in every room we walk into. Our voices matter, and our dreams deserve space.”

