2026 Golden Globes Red Carpet: Black Hollywood Owns The Night

Black excellence is taking center stage on the red carpet at the 2026 Golden Globe Awards.

On Sunday (January 11), head-turning looks graced the Golden Globe carpet ahead of the ceremony, which is broadcasting live from the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California.

From Sinners and One Battle After Another to Wicked: For Good and Paradise, Black stars, including Tessa Thompson, Michael B. Jordan, Cynthia Erivo, Teyana Taylor, Ryan Coogler, and Sterling K. Brown, earned major nominations across film and television.

Keep scrolling to see how Black Hollywood owned this year’s Golden Globe carpet.

1 of 26 Ayo EdebiriPhoto: AFP

Ayo EdebiriPhoto: AFP 2 of 26 Olandria CarthenPhoto: AFP

Olandria CarthenPhoto: AFP 3 of 26 Colman DomingoPhoto: Getty Images North America

Colman DomingoPhoto: Getty Images North America 4 of 26 Snoop DoggPhoto: Getty Images North America

Snoop DoggPhoto: Getty Images North America 5 of 26 Wanda SykesPhoto: Getty Images North America

Wanda SykesPhoto: Getty Images North America 6 of 26 Sabrina ElbaPhoto: Getty Images North America

Sabrina ElbaPhoto: Getty Images North America 7 of 26 Wunmi MosakuPhoto: Getty Images North America

Wunmi MosakuPhoto: Getty Images North America 8 of 26 Omar Benson MillerPhoto: Getty Images North America

Omar Benson MillerPhoto: Getty Images North America 9 of 26 Delroy LindoPhoto: Getty Images North America

Delroy LindoPhoto: Getty Images North America 10 of 26 Teyana TaylorPhoto: Getty Images North America

Teyana TaylorPhoto: Getty Images North America 11 of 26 Tessa ThompsonPhoto: Getty Images North America

Tessa ThompsonPhoto: Getty Images North America 12 of 26 Natasha RothwellPhoto: Getty Images North America

Natasha RothwellPhoto: Getty Images North America 13 of 26 Lori HarveyPhoto: Getty Images North America

Lori HarveyPhoto: Getty Images North America 14 of 26 Jayme LawsonPhoto: Getty Images North America

Jayme LawsonPhoto: Getty Images North America 15 of 26 Michael B. JordanPhoto: Getty Images North America

Michael B. JordanPhoto: Getty Images North America 16 of 26 Ryan DestinyPhoto: Getty Images North America

Ryan DestinyPhoto: Getty Images North America 17 of 26 Ryan Coogler and Zinzi CooglerPhoto: Getty Images North America

Ryan Coogler and Zinzi CooglerPhoto: Getty Images North America 18 of 26 Damson IdrisPhoto: Getty Images North America

Damson IdrisPhoto: Getty Images North America 19 of 26 Ryan Michelle Bathe and Sterling K. BrownPhoto: Getty Images North America

Ryan Michelle Bathe and Sterling K. BrownPhoto: Getty Images North America 20 of 26 Tramell TillmanPhoto: Getty Images North America

Tramell TillmanPhoto: Getty Images North America 21 of 26 Sheryl Lee RalphPhoto: AFP

Sheryl Lee RalphPhoto: AFP 22 of 26 Zoë KravitzPhoto: Getty Images North America

Zoë KravitzPhoto: Getty Images North America 23 of 26 Chase InfinitiPhoto: Getty Images North America

Chase InfinitiPhoto: Getty Images North America 24 of 26 Marlon WayansPhoto: Getty Images North America

Marlon WayansPhoto: Getty Images North America 25 of 26 BabyfacePhoto: Getty Images North America

BabyfacePhoto: Getty Images North America 26 of 26 William Stanford DavisPhoto: Getty Images North America