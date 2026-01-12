2026 Golden Globes Red Carpet: Black Hollywood Owns The Night

Black excellence is taking center stage on the red carpet at the 2026 Golden Globe Awards.
On Sunday (January 11), head-turning looks graced the Golden Globe carpet ahead of the ceremony, which is broadcasting live from the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California.
From Sinners and One Battle After Another to Wicked: For Good and Paradise, Black stars, including Tessa Thompson, Michael B. Jordan, Cynthia Erivo, Teyana Taylor, Ryan Coogler, and Sterling K. Brown, earned major nominations across film and television.
Keep scrolling to see how Black Hollywood owned this year’s Golden Globe carpet.
- 1 of 26Ayo EdebiriPhoto: AFP
- 2 of 26Olandria CarthenPhoto: AFP
- 3 of 26Colman DomingoPhoto: Getty Images North America
- 4 of 26Snoop DoggPhoto: Getty Images North America
- 5 of 26Wanda SykesPhoto: Getty Images North America
- 6 of 26Sabrina ElbaPhoto: Getty Images North America
- 7 of 26Wunmi MosakuPhoto: Getty Images North America
- 8 of 26Omar Benson MillerPhoto: Getty Images North America
- 9 of 26Delroy LindoPhoto: Getty Images North America
- 10 of 26Teyana TaylorPhoto: Getty Images North America
- 11 of 26Tessa ThompsonPhoto: Getty Images North America
- 12 of 26Natasha RothwellPhoto: Getty Images North America
- 13 of 26Lori HarveyPhoto: Getty Images North America
- 14 of 26Jayme LawsonPhoto: Getty Images North America
- 15 of 26Michael B. JordanPhoto: Getty Images North America
- 16 of 26Ryan DestinyPhoto: Getty Images North America
- 17 of 26Ryan Coogler and Zinzi CooglerPhoto: Getty Images North America
- 18 of 26Damson IdrisPhoto: Getty Images North America
- 19 of 26Ryan Michelle Bathe and Sterling K. BrownPhoto: Getty Images North America
- 20 of 26Tramell TillmanPhoto: Getty Images North America
- 21 of 26Sheryl Lee RalphPhoto: AFP
- 22 of 26Zoë KravitzPhoto: Getty Images North America
- 23 of 26Chase InfinitiPhoto: Getty Images North America
- 24 of 26Marlon WayansPhoto: Getty Images North America
- 25 of 26BabyfacePhoto: Getty Images North America
- 26 of 26William Stanford DavisPhoto: Getty Images North America
