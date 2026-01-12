type here...
Digital DailyEntertainmentStickyUncategorized

2026 Golden Globes Red Carpet: Black Hollywood Owns The Night

By Black Information Network
0

Must read

Black Information Network
Black Information Network
Black Information Network is the first and only 24/7 national and local all-news audio service dedicated to providing an objective, accurate and trusted source of continual news coverage with a Black voice and perspective. BIN is enabled by the resources, assets and financial support of iHeartMedia and the support of its Founding Partners: Bank of America, CVS Health, GEICO, Lowe’s, McDonald’s USA, Sony, 23andMe and Verizon. BIN is focused on service to the Black community and providing an information window for those outside the community to help foster communication, accountability and deeper understanding. Black Information Network is distributed nationally through the iHeartRadio app and accessible via mobile, smart speakers, smart TVs and other connected platforms, and on dedicated all-news local broadcast AM/FM radio stations. BIN also provides the news service for iHeartMedia’s 106 Hip Hop, R&B and Gospel stations across the country. Please visit www.BINNews.com for more information.

Black excellence is taking center stage on the red carpet at the 2026 Golden Globe Awards.

On Sunday (January 11), head-turning looks graced the Golden Globe carpet ahead of the ceremony, which is broadcasting live from the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California.

From Sinners and One Battle After Another to Wicked: For Good and Paradise, Black stars, including Tessa Thompson, Michael B. Jordan, Cynthia Erivo, Teyana Taylor, Ryan Coogler, and Sterling K. Brown, earned major nominations across film and television.

Keep scrolling to see how Black Hollywood owned this year’s Golden Globe carpet.

  • 1 of 26US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-TELEVISION-AWARD-GLOBES-ARRIVALSAyo EdebiriPhoto: AFP
  • 2 of 26US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-TELEVISION-AWARD-GLOBES-ARRIVALSOlandria CarthenPhoto: AFP
  • 3 of 2683rd Annual Golden Globe Awards - ArrivalsColman DomingoPhoto: Getty Images North America
  • 4 of 2683rd Annual Golden Globe Awards - ArrivalsSnoop DoggPhoto: Getty Images North America
  • 5 of 2683rd Annual Golden Globe Awards - ArrivalsWanda SykesPhoto: Getty Images North America
  • 6 of 2683rd Annual Golden Globe Awards - ArrivalsSabrina ElbaPhoto: Getty Images North America
  • 7 of 2683rd Annual Golden Globe Awards - ArrivalsWunmi MosakuPhoto: Getty Images North America
  • 8 of 2683rd Annual Golden Globe Awards - ArrivalsOmar Benson MillerPhoto: Getty Images North America
  • 9 of 2683rd Annual Golden Globe Awards - ArrivalsDelroy LindoPhoto: Getty Images North America
  • 10 of 2683rd Annual Golden Globe Awards - ArrivalsTeyana TaylorPhoto: Getty Images North America
  • 11 of 2683rd Annual Golden Globe Awards - ArrivalsTessa ThompsonPhoto: Getty Images North America
  • 12 of 2683rd Annual Golden Globe Awards - ArrivalsNatasha RothwellPhoto: Getty Images North America
  • 13 of 2683rd Annual Golden Globe Awards - ArrivalsLori HarveyPhoto: Getty Images North America
  • 14 of 2683rd Annual Golden Globe Awards - ArrivalsJayme LawsonPhoto: Getty Images North America
  • 15 of 2683rd Annual Golden Globe Awards - ArrivalsMichael B. JordanPhoto: Getty Images North America
  • 16 of 2683rd Annual Golden Globe Awards - ArrivalsRyan DestinyPhoto: Getty Images North America
  • 17 of 2683rd Annual Golden Globe Awards - ArrivalsRyan Coogler and Zinzi CooglerPhoto: Getty Images North America
  • 18 of 2683rd Annual Golden Globe Awards - ArrivalsDamson IdrisPhoto: Getty Images North America
  • 19 of 2683rd Annual Golden Globe Awards - ArrivalsRyan Michelle Bathe and Sterling K. BrownPhoto: Getty Images North America
  • 20 of 2683rd Annual Golden Globe Awards - ArrivalsTramell TillmanPhoto: Getty Images North America
  • 21 of 26US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-TELEVISION-AWARD-GLOBES-ARRIVALSSheryl Lee RalphPhoto: AFP
  • 22 of 2683rd Annual Golden Globe Awards - ArrivalsZoë KravitzPhoto: Getty Images North America
  • 23 of 2683rd Annual Golden Globe Awards - ArrivalsChase InfinitiPhoto: Getty Images North America
  • 24 of 2683rd Annual Golden Globe Awards - ArrivalsMarlon WayansPhoto: Getty Images North America
  • 25 of 2683rd Annual Golden Globe Awards - ArrivalsBabyfacePhoto: Getty Images North America
  • 26 of 2683rd Annual Golden Globe Awards - ArrivalsWilliam Stanford DavisPhoto: Getty Images North America

The Black Information Network is your source for Black News! Get the latest news 24/7 on The Black Information Network. Listen now on the iHeartRadio app or click HERE to tune in live.

Previous article
A New Credit Rule That Could Take America Back Decades
Next article
Atlanta Board of Education Swears in Four Board Members, Elects New Chair and Vice Chair

Black Information Network Radio - Atlanta

Copyright © 2025. Real Times Media. All Rights Reserved.