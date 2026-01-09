Stafford School of Business at ABAC earns prestigious ACBSP accreditation

The Stafford School of Business Interim Dean Franzelle Mathis-Pertilla, Ph.D., is calling this “the greatest retirement exit ever” as she concludes her tenure with exciting news.The Baccalaureate/Graduate Degree Board of Commissioners recently announced that the Bachelor of Science in Business at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College is accredited by the Accreditation Council for Business Schools and Programs (ACBSP). The accreditation is valid for 10 years.ACBSP accreditation brings several positive outcomes to the ABAC business community and Stafford School of Business (SSB).

“Students are the number one beneficiaries, as the accreditation enhances credibility and reputation, thereby increasing employability,” said Mathis-Pertilla. “For the School, it will help boost enrollment and attract faculty. More broadly, the appeal strengthens our ability to cultivate strategic partnerships, expand internship pipelines, and advance workforce development initiatives.”

ABAC President Tracy Brundage, Ph.D., emphasized the significance of the accreditation for both students and employers. “This accreditation is a powerful affirmation of the quality of education our students receive at the Stafford School of Business,” Brundage said. “It tells our students and their future employers that ABAC graduates are prepared, competitive, and equipped with the knowledge and skills needed to succeed in today’s workforce. This recognition reinforces the high caliber of our faculty, curriculum, and graduates.”

In its Basis for Decision, ACBSP praised Dr. Mathis-Pertilla’s leadership, noting, “The leadership process demonstrates strong engagement through initiatives by the interim dean.”

The committee also commended the school’s organizational structure and processes. “[The SSB] has established a systematic and well-defined approach for managing the key processes involved in the design and delivery of its educational programs and offerings.”

About the ACBSP

Founded in 1988, the Accreditation Council for Business Schools and Programs (ACBSP) is a global business education accrediting body and the first organization to offer accreditation to all levels of collegiate business degree programs, from associate to doctoral.

About ABAC

Founded in 1908, Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College provides a personalized, hands-on learning experience for students across Georgia and beyond. With a strong focus on academic excellence, affordability, and student success, ABAC offers more than a dozen bachelor’s degrees and is recognized for its leadership in agriculture, business, humanities, nursing, sciences, and education. ABAC serves as a vital resource for the region, preparing graduates who are ready to lead their communities and careers.