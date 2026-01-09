Develop Fulton Welcomes New Board of Directors Members Dr. Bryan Johnson and Yngrid Jones-Huff

Develop Fulton today announced the appointments of Dr. Bryan Johnson, Superintendent of Atlanta Public Schools, and Yngrid Jones-Huff, Deputy Chief Operations Officer for Fulton County Schools, to its Board of Directors following unanimous approval on Jan. 7, by the Fulton County Board of Commissioners.

Dr. Johnson, a former corporate executive and nationally recognized K-12 leader, brings a unique blend of private-sector and education leadership to the Develop Fulton Board. He succeeds Erica Long, Chief of Policy for Atlanta Public Schools, whose board term concluded last year.

Since assuming leadership of Atlanta Public Schools, Dr. Johnson has guided the district to the highest graduation rate in its history at 90.5 percent and has overseen improvements across every Georgia Milestones content band for grades three through eight.

Previously serving as Superintendent of Hamilton County Schools, Dr. Johnson led innovative, nationally recognized initiatives including HCS EdConnect and Future Ready Institutes. In 2021, he was named Tennessee Superintendent of the Year and was one of four finalists for National Superintendent of the Year. He is currently spearheading APS Forward 2040, a comprehensive facilities and academic modernization plan designed to increase operational efficiency, deepen academic programming, establish the Atlanta Schools of the Arts at Carver, and expand workforce development opportunities for students.

“Dr. Johnson brings a forward-thinking, results-driven perspective that underscores the critical connection between education, workforce readiness, and economic development,” said Kwanza Hall, Chair of Develop Fulton Board of Directors. “We are grateful to Erica Long for her unwavering dedication, advocacy, and thoughtful leadership as a board member, and we look forward to Dr. Johnson’s contributions as we continue aligning education systems with Fulton County’s long-term growth strategy.”

Yngrid Jones-Huff joins the Develop Fulton Board with more than 25 years of public-sector experience leading large-scale organizational strategy, capital planning, and operational excellence. She succeeds Dr. Mike Looney, Superintendent of Fulton County Schools, whose board term also concluded last year.

In her current role, Jones-Huff provides strategic oversight for Fulton County Schools’ districtwide operations, including capital programs, facilities services, transportation, nutrition, and operational planning. She is widely recognized for translating complex data into actionable strategies that strengthen performance, drive efficiency, and support equitable resource distribution.

Jones-Huff’s expertise in analyzing residential development trends and enrollment projections has guided long-range facility planning, school siting decisions, and multi-jurisdictional growth management efforts. Over the course of her career, she has helped shape multi-billion-dollar capital programs, comprehensive master planning initiatives, and districtwide redistricting and school consolidation efforts. She is a trusted advisor to boards of education, superintendents, and senior leadership teams.

“Yngrid’s operational expertise and deep understanding of growth dynamics across Fulton County make her an invaluable addition to our Board,” said Develop Fulton Executive Director Sarah-Elizabeth Langford. “We extend our sincere thanks to Dr. Mike Looney for his years of dedicated service and leadership, and we look forward to continuing our work in partnership with Fulton County Schools as we advance responsible, community-centered development throughout the county.”

Jones-Huff holds a Master of Science in Agricultural and Applied Economics from the University of Georgia and a Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Economics from Fort Valley State University.

The appointments of Dr. Johnson and Jones-Huff reinforce Develop Fulton’s commitment to leveraging education-focused leadership, operational excellence, and data-driven decision-making to advance community-centered economic development across Fulton County.