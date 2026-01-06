Black Women Begin 2026 Making History As Mayors In Major U.S. Cities

Thursday, Jan. 1, marked a historic milestone for local governance as three Black women were sworn in as mayors of major cities, per Shine My Crown.

In Detroit, Mary Sheffield, 38, took the oath of office in a private ceremony at the Coleman A. Young Municipal Center, becoming the city’s first woman and first Black woman mayor in its 324-year history. Sheffield, the daughter of civil rights activist and pastor Horace Sheffield III, first won election to the Detroit City Council in 2014 at age 26, becoming its youngest member. Sheffield won the 2025 mayoral election by a decisive margin and succeeds longtime Mayor Mike Duggan.

Sharon Owens, 62, was sworn in as the mayor of Syracuse during a private ceremony on Wednesday (December 31), with her term officially beginning on Thursday. Owens becomes the first Black woman and the second woman overall to serve as mayor in the city’s 177-year history.

In Albany, Dorcey Applyrs, 44, was sworn in as mayor, becoming the first Black woman and the first person of color to hold the office in the city’s history. Applyrs’ public service includes terms on the Albany Common Council representing the 1st Ward and service as city auditor beginning in 2020. She won the 2025 mayoral race after campaigning on fiscal accountability, public health, and inclusive growth.

The inaugurations of Sheffield, Owens, and Applyrs represent a significant moment for Michigan and New York, highlighting the growing representation of Black women in local governance and signaling broader shifts in politics.