Black Maternal Health Advocate Dies From Childbirth Complications At 31

A South Carolina midwife and prominent Black maternal health advocate died from childbirth complications while delivering her first child.

According to PEOPLE, the family of Dr. Janell Green Smith, 31, died on Friday (January 2) following childbirth complications. Smith, known as the “Loc’d Midwife,” dedicated her career to advocating for safe, equitable childbirth and improving outcomes for Black mothers. The 31-year-old partnered with the nonprofit Hive Impact Fund, which supports families during early childhood, and was widely recognized for her work advancing respectful, evidence-based maternity care.

In a statement shared on Facebook following her death, the American College of Nurse-Midwives (ACNM) described Smith as “a respected midwife, scholar, and advocate whose life and work reflected a deep commitment to respectful, evidence-based, and equitable care.”

“That a Black midwife and maternal health expert died after giving birth in the United States is both heartbreaking and unacceptable,” the statement said. “Her death underscores the persistent and well-documented reality that Black women — regardless of education, income, or professional expertise — face disproportionate risks during pregnancy and childbirth due to systemic racism and failures in care.”

ACNM called Smith’s death “a profound failure of the systems meant to protect birthing people” and pledged to intensify efforts to dismantle racial inequities in maternal health, strengthen accountability in care systems, and work alongside Black midwives, clinicians, and communities to prevent future tragedies.

Smith is survived by her husband, Daiquan, and their newborn child.

A GoFundMe has been created to support her family and help cover funeral and memorial expenses, living costs, newborn necessities, and ongoing support.

“Any contribution — no matter the size — will help provide stability, relief, and care during a time when the family needs it most,” the fundraiser states.