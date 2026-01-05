National Mentoring Month: Youth Villages calls for mentors to transform young lives in Georgia

Be the difference this January: Youth Villages calls for mentors to transform young lives in

January marks National Mentoring Month and Youth Villages, a leading national nonprofit dedicated to helping children and families live successfully, is calling on caring adults to step forward as volunteer mentors.

The organization is seeking additional mentors to support:

· Children and teens in residential care at Youth Villages Inner Harbour campus in Douglasville.

· Metro Atlanta Children at high risk of entering foster care that are being served by Youth Villages’ community-based program Intercept. · Young adults aging out of foster care that are served by Youth Villages LifeSet program throughout metro Atlanta.

Mentors will offer guidance, encouragement and be a positive role model during a critical time in their lives.

“When you choose to mentor a child in Youth Villages’ care here in Georgia, you’re not just giving your time,” said Katrina Word, mentor program supervisor for Youth Villages Georgia.

“You may become the first beacon of hope, the first steady hand and the first true role model that child has ever known,”

Children who have at least one consistent and kind adult in their lives are more likely to avoid legal troubles, stay in school and build stronger family bonds, research shows. Yet, the same research also reveals that more than one in three young people in our country will grow up without a mentor.

Through the Youth Villages Georgia mentoring program volunteer mentors can become powerful, positive forces in the lives of children with emotional and behavioral challenges.

Mentor applicants must be at least 21, pass a mandatory screening, commit to spending four –to six hours per month one-on-one with a mentee and attend an initial training session.

Beyond the initial training, Youth Villages’ mentors receive ongoing support from the program facilitators, access to mentor/mentee group activities, complimentary tickets to community events when available and tax deductions for their mentoring expenses, such as mileage.

For more information about Youth Villages’ mentorship program, go to: Youth Mentoring Programs | Youth Villages.

About Youth Villages

Youth Villages is a national leader in mental and behavioral health committed to finding the most effective solutions to help children, families and young adults overcome obstacles and live successfully. Working through direct services, partnerships with innovative public agencies and advocacy, we collaborate to bring positive change to child welfare, children’s mental health and justice systems. Our 5,000 employees serve more than 47,000 children and young adults in more than 100 locations in 29 states and the District of Columbia. Youth Villages has been recognized by the Harvard Business School and U.S. News & World Report and was identified by The White House as one of the nation’s most promising results-oriented nonprofit organizations. For more information, go to youthvillages.org.