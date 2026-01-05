Morehouse College Announces 159th Founder’s Week Events

Special events include the inauguration of Morehouse College’s 13th President, the 38th annual “A Candle in the Dark” Gala & Inaugural Ball, and recognition of 2026 Honorees.

Morehouse College has announced an exciting lineup of events for its annual Founder’s Week celebration, including the inauguration of its 13th president, Dr. F. DuBois Bowman ‘92, on Thursday, Feb. 12, 2026, and the 38th Annual “A Candle in the Dark” Gala & Inaugural Ball, presented by The JME Group, on Saturday, Feb. 14, 2026. The full schedule of events, details about the 2026 Bennie and Candle honorees, as well as information about tickets, tables, and sponsorships can be found at morehouse.edu/founders-week.

Since its start in 1989, the “A Candle in the Dark” Scholarship Gala has recognized over 220 industry and community luminaries for their leadership, service, and impact through the College’s Bennie and Candle Awards, and raised more than $40 million for student scholarships. One of the highest honors granted to Morehouse alumni, the Dr. Benjamin Elijah Mays “Bennie” Award, is named for the College’s sixth president and one of its most revered leaders. The 2026 Bennie Award Honorees are:

· Trailblazer: James L. Hudson ’61 – Attorney, academic lecturer, and venture capitalist; former U.S. Director of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, and former chair of the Morehouse College Board of Trustees.

· Service: Willie Woods ’85 – President & CEO of ICV Partners; retiring chair of the Morehouse College Board of Trustees.

· Leadership: Willie Underwood III ’88 – Urological surgeon and president-elect of the American Medical Association.

The Candle Award is a distinguished honor bestowed upon industry leaders and community changemakers whose achievements exemplify Morehouse’s values of leadership, excellence, and service.

The 2026 Candle Award Honorees are:

· Business: Eric G. Johnson – Entrepreneur, philanthropist, and financial & economic inclusion advocate.

· Science, Engineering and Technology: Robert L. Satcher – Orthopedic surgeon, chemical engineer, medical & space pioneer, and first Black male physician in space.

· Arts and Entertainment: John Legend – Emmy, Tony, Oscar, and multi-Grammy Award-winning recording artist and songwriter.

Additional Founder’s Week events are listed below. All are free unless otherwise listed. Guests may RSVP for all events here.

· Morehouse Pilgrimage to Augusta: For the first time since its sesquicentennial anniversary visit in 2017, Morehouse College will return to Springfield Baptist Church, formerly the Silver Bluff-Springfield Baptist Church, the location of its original founding in 1867. The day will begin with a worship service on Sunday, Jan. 25, at 11 a.m., followed by visits to key Morehouse landmarks in Augusta, including the gravesite of its founder, William Jefferson White. The day will conclude with a performance by the Morehouse College Glee Club at Tabernacle Baptist Church, beginning at 4:30 p.m.

· Our House: A Faculty Celebration of Achievements on Tuesday, Feb. 10, at 4:30 p.m. in the Ray Charles Performing Arts Center will highlight the scholarly research and academic innovation of Morehouse faculty across many disciplines, highlighting the intellectual leadership that defines the institution’s academic community.

· Inauguration & Founder’s Day Convocation on Thursday, Feb. 12, at 10:30 a.m. Open to the public, the inauguration of the College’s 13th President, Dr. F. DuBois Bowman ’92, will set forward the new leader’s theme, “Building Principled Leaders: Steadfast, Honest, True.” A RSVP is required for college and university delegates. The Post-Inauguration Reception & Cake Cutting Ceremony will be held at 1 p.m. in Forbes Arena.

· Inaugural Symposium on Friday, Feb. 13, at 2 p.m. in the Bank of America Auditorium will convene distinguished national leaders to explore themes of leadership, equity, and higher education under the inauguration theme, “Building Principled Leaders: Steadfast, Honest, True.”

· Reflections of Excellence on Saturday, Feb. 14, at 11 a.m. in the Ray Charles Performing Arts Center will offer students a unique opportunity to engage directly with the 2026 Bennie and Candle Award honorees in an intimate, moderated conversation. Honorees will share insights into their personal journeys and professional achievements, as well as perspectives on contemporary social and cultural issues, fostering intergenerational dialogue and inspiration.

· Morehouse vs. Clark Atlanta University Basketball Game on Saturday, Feb. 14, at 2 p.m. in Forbes Arena will feature the anticipated Founder’s Day rivalry matchup between Morehouse College and Clark Atlanta University. Tickets will be available at morehouseathletics.com in January.

· Founder’s Day Worship Service on Sunday, Feb. 15, at 11 a.m. in the Martin Luther King Jr. International Chapel will feature a sermon by the Rev. Dr. Luke A. Powery, dean of the chapel at Duke University.

· Morehouse College Glee Club Founder’s Day and Inauguration Concert: Celebrating 115 Years of Masterful Musicianship on Sunday, Feb. 15, at 4 p.m. in the Martin Luther King Jr. International Chapel will conclude with a showcase of the ensemble’s rich legacy, powerful tradition, and global influence as one of the nation’s most celebrated collegiate choirs.

For more information about the 159th Founder’s Week schedule and to purchase tickets or tables for the “A Candle in the Dark” Gala & Inaugural Ball, visit morehouse.edu/founders-week.