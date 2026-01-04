Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene Resigns Tomorrow After Defying Trump

Former MAGA poster child and staunch Trump supporter turned defiant and vocal Trump critic Marjorie Taylor Greene will resign from Congress on Monday, Jan. 5 following months of feuding with Donald Trump, fueled by her rejection of the party line on the Epstein files and participating in an eye-opening conversation on the liberal talks show “The View.” Greene said in a stament that her resignation would be effective on Jan.5, 2026, adding that she intended to spend more time with the people she loves.

Greene, who has represented Georgia’s 14th district since 2021, was once one of Trump’s most faithful allies. But after straying from party lines on a number of issues — most notably, the Epstein files — Trump denounced her as a traitor and “ranting Lunatic” on his social media platform, Truth Social.

With the abrupt resignation of Greene from the U.S. House of Representatives, several candidates from both sides of the aisle have announced their intention to fill the vacancy in Georgia’s 14th district.

Gov. Brian Kemp will have 10 days from then to set a date for the special election, which will have to take place 30 days after he declares a date.

Reports circling around Washington in the hallowed halls of Congress say Greene grew disillusioned with the current state of Congress, calling it beholden to monied interests rather than everyday Americans’ needs. She cited not only a loss of alignment with party leadership but also a refusal to back down on controversial issues such as healthcare, immigration, and transparency around high-profile investigations.

Greene’s resignation and the public rift between her and Trump mark a notable shift in the MAGA political landscape, indicating broader divisions within the party and a reevaluation of priorities for some conservative lawmakers.

Although Taylor Greene compared Trump to Jesus and fought fiercely to uphold his policies and support the MAGA agenda, Trump labeled the Georgia Republican a traitor and vowed to support her opponents when she sought office in the next upcoming election.