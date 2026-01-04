African American Bookstore at Greenbriar Mall in Atlanta Closes

Atlanta’s beloved Medu Bookstore, a prominent African American-owned bookstore located in Greenbriar Mall for over 35 years, is closing at the end of March 2026 as owner Nia Damali retires, marking the end of an era for the cultural hub that spotlighted Black authors and served as a community cornerstone. Damali is renowned for her sustained commitment to literacy and promoting knowledge in the Black community.

When Damali left Clark Atlanta University, she believed corporate America would be her next chapter. Instead, she discovered it wasn’t ready for her. So she followed her heart and built a life around what she loved most—the bookstore business.

Now, after 35 years of serving the community as the owner of one of the city’s largest African American–owned bookstores, Damali is closing the doors for the final time.

“It is a business that I love,” she said. “Making the decision was hard, but I know in my heart that it’s time.”

Over the decades, her bookstore became more than a business—it was a gathering place. Renowned voices such as the late civil rights leader and former Congressman John Lewis and Ambassador Andrew Young passed through its doors, alongside generations of loyal customers who made it a home.

As the editor of The Teachings of Ptahhotep: The Oldest Book in the World alongside renowned scholars such as Asa G. Hilliard III and Larry Williams, Damali has played a pivotal role in bringing ancient wisdom and teachings to modern audiences. This endeavor not only helps preserve historical texts but also facilitates the dissemination of knowledge that can enrich and enlighten contemporary society.

Her authorship of the book Golden Names for an African People further portrays her dedication to celebrating and upholding African heritage. Through this work, she has provided a resource that can foster a deeper understanding and appreciation of African culture and history, potentially inspiring individuals to learn more about their roots and carry forward the rich traditions and wisdom embedded in African names.