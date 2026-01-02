BlazeSports America Hosts 10th Annual Big Peach Slam Jam Tournament

BlazeSports America, the nonprofit legacy organization of the 1996 Paralympic Games and a national leader in adaptive sports and recreation, will host its 10th annual Big Peach Slam Jam Wheelchair Basketball Tournament this weekend at LakePoint Sports (Emerson, Ga), the premier travel and youth sports destination in the country which serves more than 30 sports year-round.

The tournament, sponsored by the Atlanta Hawks and now the largest of its kind outside of nationals, will feature four BlazeSports teams across the prep, varsity and women’s divisions, alongside 36 additional teams from across the country.



“It is truly an honor to host the 10th annual Big Peach Slam Jam in partnership with the Atlanta Hawks,” said Dawn Churi, Executive Director of BlazeSports America. “This year, as we welcome more than 500 adaptive athletes from across the country, we are reminded of how powerful this partnership has been in creating spaces where the best athletes have an opportunity to compete at the highest levels at a world-class event. At BlazeSports, representation and inclusivity are at the heart of everything we do, and the Big Peach Slam Jam stands as a testament to what is possible when organizations come together to open doors, elevate talent, and ensure every athlete has the chance to compete at their full potential.”

BlazeSports and the Atlanta Hawks have partnered since 2013, marking over a decade of commitment to youth adaptive sports. Supported by the Hawks Foundation, the Jr. Hawks Wheelchair Basketball Program serves athletes, ages six to 18, providing structured training and competitive opportunities within the National Wheelchair Basketball Association’s Junior Division. The partnership also alleviates costs for uniforms, equipment repair and travel, reducing barriers to participation and expanding access to valuable resources.

“We are thrilled to continue our partnership with BlazeSports for the annual Big Peach Slam Jam Tournament,” said Jon Babul, Hawks Vice President of Basketball Programs. “Celebrating the tournament’s 10th anniversary highlights a decade of shared commitment to providing high-quality opportunities for youth of all abilities. Through this unique programming, athletes can challenge themselves, build their skills, and experience the joy of competition, while bringing families and communities together in support of adaptive sports.”

In 2022, BlazeSports America, in partnership with the Atlanta Hawks, launched Georgia’s only women’s wheelchair basketball team, the BlazeSports Lady Ballers. As an extension of the Hawks Basketball Academy’s Lady Ballers Program, the initiative uniquely expands adaptive basketball access for women and girls, providing enhanced opportunities and support for female athletes.

The 40-team event will kick off on Friday, January 2 at 4:30 p.m. and will conclude on Sunday, January 4 with championship games for the varsity, women’s and prep divisions at 12:30 p.m.