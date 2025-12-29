Invest Atlanta Board Supports Small Businesses with $925,000 in Tax Allocation District Funding

Today, the City of Atlanta announced the Invest Atlanta Board of Directors approved $925,000 in Tax Allocation District (TAD) funding to support Atlanta’s small business community. The funding is part of the ongoing effort to bolster Atlanta’s small business through targeted investment and to ensure they can fully capitalize on major events coming to Atlanta, including the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

“Small businesses are the backbone of Atlanta’s economy, and these grants are one way we can help them grow and remain sustainable,” said Mayor Andre Dickens, who also serves as Invest Atlanta Board Chair. “Strategic funding isn’t just about dollars and cents; it’s about building opportunities. Every TAD investment we make is a direct investment in our city’s future, ensuring that we create economic engines that strengthen our neighborhoods and keep Atlanta a thriving hub of innovation and growth for the next generation of entrepreneurs.”

Small Business Improvement Grants

The approved funding includes $250,000 in Small Business Improvement Grants that provide direct financial assistance to eligible small businesses for interior and exterior improvements, including signage, lighting, storefront upgrades, and code compliance repairs. These enhancements not only help small businesses attract and retain customers but also contribute to the overall vitality and appearance of Atlanta’s business districts.

“Since its inception, the Small Business Improvement Grant Program has supported many local businesses and played a key role in revitalizing underserved and historically under-resourced areas of Atlanta,” said Dr. Eloisa Klementich, president and CEO of Invest Atlanta “This latest round of funding will continue to support projects in a diverse mix of neighborhoods, building on Invest Atlanta’s more than $30 million in loans, grants and technical assistance provided to city of Atlanta small businesses since 2022.”

Businesses receiving Small Business Improvement Grant financing include:

Bottle Rocket Fine Food & Beverage

Received a Westside TAD Small Business Improvement Grant (SBIG) in an amount up to $50,000 to fund interior and exterior improvements to the small commercial property at 231 Mitchell St. SW. Castleberry Co-Op LLC dba Bottle Rocket Fine Food & Beverage has been a popular neighborhood restaurant in Castleberry Hill for the last fourteen years.

Big Daddy’s Kitchen

Received a Campbellton TAD Small Business Improvement Grant (SBIG) in an amount up to $50,000 to fund interior and exterior improvements to the small commercial property at 3085 Campbellton RD, SW. Big Daddy’s Kitchen is a well-known restaurant in Southwest Atlanta. After operating at this location for over 14 years, these upgrades are essential to revitalize the space and ensure a safe, functional, and welcoming environment for customers and staff.

Crate’s

Received a Westside TAD Small Business Improvement Grant (SBIG) in an amount up to $50,000 to fund interior and exterior improvements to the small commercial property at 215 Mitchell St SW. Crates is a music store that originally opened in Little Five Points in 2015. This is the second location, which has been open in South Downtown’s historic Hotel Row since April 2025. They are now wanting to undertake essential upgrades to further modernize the space in the 1920’s building, helping to ensure it is functional for long-term use.

Strikeout Wingz

Received a Perry Bolton TAD Small Business Improvement Grant (SBIG) in an amount up to $50,000 to fund interior and exterior improvements to the small commercial property at 2061 Donald Lee Hollowell Pkwy NW. Strikeout Wingz is a local food business that recently opened its second Atlanta location in a long-vacant building on Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway. Their first location is Downtown on Peachtree Street.

Subs & Salads Junction

Received an Eastside TAD Small Business Improvement Grant (SBIG) in an amount up to $50,000 to fund interior and exterior improvements to the small commercial property at 76 Forsyth St. SW. Subs and Salads Junction is a legacy sandwich and salad shop that has been operating at 76 Forsyth St. in South Downtown for 30 years. Owned and operated by the Jamil family, the quick-serve restaurant provides fresh and affordable meals in a counter-service setting.

“We are incredibly grateful to receive the Small Business Improvement Grant, said Marcus Sabir, Owner of Big Daddy’s Kitchen. “This funding allows us to make meaningful and necessary improvements that not only enhance our space but also help us better serve our community. It’s encouraging to know that organizations like Invest Atlanta are committed to investing in the success and growth of small businesses across the city.”

Small Business World Cup Opportunity Fund

Funding up to $500,000 from the Eastside and Westside TADs will support strategic property improvement microgrants between $5,000 to $50,000 to accelerate leasing and short-term activation of vacant or underutilized small commercial spaces in the Downtown area, and stimulate opportunities for independent, local small businesses ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The microgrant program will be administered by Invest Atlanta’s Downtown community development partner, Central Atlanta Progress.

“Atlanta’s small businesses are the heartbeat of our city,” said A.J. Robinson, President of Central Atlanta Progress. “By investing in them, we are investing in the character of our neighborhood – something that will be on full display during major events like the World Cup. We’re proud to partner with Invest Atlanta on this important initiative.”

Soccer in the Streets

Funding from the Hollowell/ML King TAD will provide up to $175,000 to assist in the construction of a StationSoccer facility at the HE Holmes MARTA Station. The development will anchor Soccer in the Streets’ free soccer programming with an emphasis on building the social and emotional learning capacities of the players. The location is designed to serve 200 players between the ages of 6-12.

At today’s Board meeting, representatives from the business receiving funding, the City of Atlanta’s Showcase Atlanta team, and other city leaders were on hand to celebrate this investment in Atlanta’s business community.

For more information on Invest Atlanta and the Tax Allocation District program, visit investatlanta.com.