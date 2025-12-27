Mayor Dickens Names New City Attorney

Mayor Andre Dickens announced City Attorney Patrise Perkins-Hooker will depart the City ahead of the start of Mayor Dickens’ next term, after a distinguished period of service. Mayor Dickens has appointed Marquetta J. Bryan to serve as the City of Atlanta’s new City Attorney.

Bryan brings more than two decades of legal experience across public and private practice, making her exceptionally qualified to lead the City’s legal operations during Atlanta’s next chapter of growth and innovation,

“Marquetta Bryan is a respected attorney with a reputation for sound judgment, strategic thinking and integrity,” said Mayor Dickens. “Her depth of experience, coupled with her heart for public service, makes her the right choice to serve Atlanta in this critical role.”

“As a native of Atlanta, I am deeply humbled and honored to be entrusted with advancing justice, fairness and transparency in this role in the City that shaped the soul of who I am,” said Marquetta Bryan. “I am committed to upholding a culture of integrity and accountability, strengthening an already exceptional team, and expanding meaningful opportunities to train and elevate the next generation of attorneys. I stand on the shoulders of the remarkable women and men who have served before me, and as I carry their legacies forward, I will bring both the fire to fight for what our city deserves and my unyielding love for Atlanta as we write this next chapter.”

An Atlanta native and graduate of Emory University, Bryan most recently served as a litigation partner with Pierson Ferdinand LLP. She also serves as a mediator and arbitrator with Henning Mediation & Arbitration Services and has represented municipalities, public agencies, school districts, and nonprofit organizations throughout her career. Bryan is admitted to practice law in Georgia and New York and before the Supreme Court of the United States. She is the recipient of both the Pro Bono Partnership of Atlanta “Lawyer of the Year” Award and the Justice Robert Benham Award for Community Service.

“Patrise Perkins-Hooker has served Atlanta with principled leadership, intellectual rigor and fearlessness in advocating for what was right for the City — including her willingness to challenge assumptions and push for thoughtful debate at the highest levels of leadership,” said Mayor Dickens. “She is recognized across the Administration as a leader who did not shrink from difficult conversations and who consistently elevated the City’s work through her clarity, candor and deep commitment to getting it right. Our Administration thanks Patrise for her service and we wish her nothing but the very best in her future endeavors.”