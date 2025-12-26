Rep. Jasmine Crockett Claps Back At J.D. Vance’s ‘Street Girl Persona’ Jab

Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-Texas) is firing back at Vice President J.D. Vance after he mocked her appearance and questioned the authenticity of what he called her “street girl persona.”

Vance launched an attack against Crockett on Sunday (December 21) during a speech at AmericaFest, an annual event hosted by conservative organization Turning Point USA. The vice president was criticizing Democratic candidates before he singled out the Texas congresswoman.

“And Jasmine Crockett. Oh, Jasmine Crockett,” Vance said. “The record speaks for itself. She wants to be a senator, though her street girl persona is about as real as her nails.”

Crockett, who recently launched a bid for the U.S. Senate in Texas, responded to Vance’s comment in a post on X, calling out the vice president for focusing on her “street girl persona” over President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

“Imagine commenting on someone’s nails while at the same time ignoring that the only reason you got your political ‘dream’ job was because your boss incited a violent mob who wanted to hang your predecessor for, oh I don’t know, honoring his oath to the Constitution?!” Crockett wrote, referencing the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol and chants of “Hang Mike Pence.”

“How about you stop worrying about me, until we are on the Senate floor together & work to stop your boss from bankrupting our country while engaging in the largest corruption scheme we’ve ever seen?!” she added.

Vance’s comments came as he closed out the final day of AmericaFest, where he urged conservatives to unite against Democrats rather than focus on inner-party differences. During his speech, Vance criticized Democrats for elevating what he called “California liberal” candidates ahead of the 2028 presidential race, including California Gov. Gavin Newsom and former Vice President Kamala Harris.

“And in the meantime, what are the Democrats offering you? I got to say, ladies and gentlemen, they are not sending their best,” Vance said, also referencing Democratic candidates in Minneapolis and Maine.