Dr. Barbara Reynolds: America Stands Between Two Evils

(TriceEdneyWire.com)—America stands between two evils, and the truth is blunt enough to bruise: If Trump’s birther-style executive order that is now before the Supreme Court were carried out, millions of longtime residents—many of them Latino, African, Caribbean, and Asian—would suddenly be reclassified as “non-citizens,” and candidates for deportation, even though they were born and raised here. The Migration Policy Institute (MPI) found that “ending birthright citizenship for U.S. babies with two unauthorized immigrant parents would increase the existing unauthorized population by 4.7 million people by 2050.”

Recently Trump called for halting immigration from Third-world countries, most of whom are Black or Caribbean which is part of a well-orchestrated plan to ensure White Supremacy will always govern America. Trump released this statement after the terrible shooting of two National Guard members in Washington, DC by an Afghan terrorist.

When seven police died and more than 100 injured in the January 6, 2021, riotous insurrection-murders there was no timely call out of the National Guard nor official criticism of deporting the White- led lawbreakers. In fact, their boss, a convicted felon, gave most of them pardons.

With Trumps declaration to pause immigration from Third World Countries is just one of many policies carefully grafted to stem the tide of America becoming a so-called majority-minority nation where—people of color (Hispanic, Black, Asian, multiracial and others) will collectively exceed 50 percent of the population around 2040, according to the Brookings Institute.

Among children and younger adults, the shift has already occurred. Non-White youth are the majority in several U.S. states and territories, including California, Texas, Florida, Hawaii, New Mexico, Arizona, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Maryland, Delaware, Georgia, Alaska, Mississippi, and Washington D.C.

These numbers contribute to the frenzy of a militarized response to Haitians, Salvadorans, and Africans at the border, while Europeans glide through customs with little more than a stamp and a smile. Black and Brown families seeking refuge are cast as criminals, invaders, or burdens —but no one applies those labels to Canadians, Germans, or Norwegians. The double standard is all about the numbers.

Trump has used hateful untruths to support his crackdown against non-White citizens and Latinos much like was done against the Jews in Nazi Germany where they were falsely excoriated for economic setbacks. For example, Trump has labeled activist Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D. Texas) and Vice President Kamala Harris as someone of less intelligence. He has claimed that Black populations came from “shithole countries” and recently called Somalian immigrants, including Rep. Ilhan Abdullah Omar, of Minneapolis, who was born in Somalia “garbage.”

Equally as alarming, Trump has labeled Latino immigrants as rapists and murders and cities headed by Blacks crime ridden, a justification for sending in the National Guard and ICE police which have jailed and deported hundreds of women and children. For some, their skin color was their only crime in the overall goal of ridding the USA of non-White people.

While politicians scream about “border security,” the continuous threat is a domestic landscape where people of color within our borders are already sicker and dying quicker—not by fate, but by design. Communities of color breathe dirtier air, live in hotter neighborhoods, and face fewer clinics and hospitals. In the President’s so called Big Beautiful Bill billions of dollars are being transferred to billionaires who are never denied top of the line medical care as ordinary citizens many of whom are people of color.

These are political decisions, not natural disasters. When a neighborhood is zoned next to toxic chemical producers, when the nearest emergency room in Black areas is 50 miles or more away, when Medicaid is slashed and maternity wards close across Black counties—those are choices made in statehouses and Congress. These are Populations weakened not by genetics but by policy.

So, while one set of policies blocks Black and Brown people from entering the country, another set ensures those who are already here live fewer years. It is a pipeline of demographic control— fewer migrants coming in, fewer people of color living long enough to fully thrive, vote, accumulate wealth, or pass down stability to the next generation.

That is not a coincidence. That is strategy. The political and economic forces work together to keep American power structures looking the same as they did a century ago: White on top, everyone else fighting for survival.

This newest wave of exclusion is simply the old racial mathematics rewritten for the 21st century: Fewer migrants of color in—except of course during slavery—fewer children of color born here, fewer voters of color tomorrow.

It’s demographic engineering wrapped in the verbiage of patriotism.

Must of the politicians stoking anti-immigration fears know immigrants commit fewer crimes and contribute to the economy. They know that “the border crisis” is about political theater, not public safety.

So, until the nation approaches a future where all ethnic groups are treated with respect as human beings and are allowed to contribute to the excellence which diversity can bring to this nation, we will always be mere shadows of our best selves.

(Barbara Reynolds is a journalist , who has worked for 13 years as a columnist and editorial board member for USA TODAY and has authored eight books, including Coretta King, My Life, My Love, My Legacy and The Rise and Fall of the Techno-Messiah: Artificial Intelligence and the End Times.)