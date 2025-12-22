Utility Shutoffs Surge as Americans Hit Lowest Level of Happiness on Record

By Stacy M. Brown

Black Press USA Senior National Correspondent

America’s poorest families have long lived on the edge of darkness. Today, that edge is widening. Utility shutoffs are rising across the country as households buckle under soaring electric bills, mounting debt, and a level of financial despair that now mirrors what researchers describe as the lowest happiness rating ever recorded in the United States. The suffering is no longer hidden. It is the new face of life under the Trump administration.

“Electricity is becoming unaffordable in many parts of the country,” Mark Wolfe, executive director of the National Energy Assistance Directors Association, stated. His assessment is borne out in the data. About 14 million Americans are behind on their utility bills, with overdue balances up 32 percent since 2022. National electricity prices have risen 11 percent this year, and some states have seen increases of up to 37 percent.

In cities like New York, residential shutoffs in August were five times higher than the previous year. In Pennsylvania, more than 270,000 households have already lost electricity as average bills climbed 13 percent. Each number represents a home gone cold. A refrigerator is no longer running. Children doing homework in the dark.

Michigan tells the same story. Nearly 942,000 households are behind on their Consumers Energy or DTE bills, including 339,000 who are more than 91 days delinquent. In September alone, utilities disconnected more than 40,000 customers. “The organizations that provide energy assistance are seeing a significant increase in applications,” said Anne Armstrong of the Michigan Public Service Commission.

Even families earning far above the poverty line are now seeking help. When keeping the power on competes with groceries and rent, the question becomes how to survive another month.

The latest data on national well-being echoes the hardship. A YouGov poll conducted for MarketWatch found that only about half of Americans feel any happiness from how they use or manage their money. Thirteen percent said they do not know what would bring them financial happiness at all, a signal of deep instability. The United States ranked at its lowest position ever recorded in Gallup’s World Happiness Report, a decline researchers linked to financial strain and weakening trust in institutions nationwide.

Some states are trying to respond. In Delaware, lawmakers advanced legislation to strengthen protections for residents at risk of losing heating or cooling. The bill would prevent winter shutoffs during freezing temperatures, block cooling

Shutoffs during extreme heat, require utilities to make direct attempts to reach customers before cutting service. “Residents need long-term security and clear, consistent protections,” said Rep. Melanie Ross Levin, a Democrat and the bill’s primary sponsor.

Her colleagues added that no family should face life-threatening conditions because of one overdue bill. “Any one of us can be affected by energy insecurity,” said Rep. Rae Moore, a Democrat. “An entire family’s health shouldn’t suffer because they couldn’t afford to pay a high energy bill in the middle of summer.”