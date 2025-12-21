type here...
12 Books and Bibles to Give (or Read) This Christmas

By Word In Black
Word In Black
Word In Black
Add a few of the latest editions of Bibles, some classic books, and a couple of Word In Black favorites to your holiday shopping list.

by Rev. Dorothy S. Boulware

This Bible is changing the game for young readers with dyslexia and other reading challenges. Cutting-edge, research-backed design principles — like unique letter shapes and extra space between letters, words, and lines — make Bible reading more accessible and engaging than ever

The Breathe Life Bible
By Thomas Nelson

This Bible “invites you to experience scripture through the lens of the BREATHE acronym: believe, reconcile, exalt, act, trust, hope and elevate,” according to its website. The intent is that the life of the Bible is so internalized that readers become better “agents of reconciliation.”

First Nations Version: An Indigenous Translation of the New Testament
From InterVarsity Press

The First Nations Version reimagines the New Testament through the lens of Native storytelling, blending simplicity, clarity, and beauty in English while staying true to the Bible’s original language. This groundbreaking translation, shaped by over five years of collaboration, brings together Indigenous voices from 25+ tribes, organizations like OneBook and Wycliffe Associates, and a diverse council of Native elders, pastors, and young adults from across North America.

The New Revised Standard Version Updated Edition
Published by the National Council of the Churches of Christ

“The NRSVue extends the New Revised Standard Version’s (NRSV) purpose to deliver an accurate, readable, up-to-date, and inclusive version of the Bible,” according to the website. “It also continues the work of offering a version as free as possible from the gender bias inherent in the English language, which can obscure earlier oral and written renditions.”

The New Testament in ColorA Multiethnic Bible Commentary

This commentary comes from a multiethnic team of scholars, bringing together diverse perspectives to create something that’s not just reflective in their backgrounds, but also deeply contextual, informative, and — hopefully — prophetic and inspiring.

Books

A Theology of Liberation: History, Politics and Salvation

Read Gustavo Gutierrez’s classic liberation theology to discover the reason for the grief his readers express at the news of his recent death.

Black Liturgies: Prayers, Poems, and Meditations for Staying Human
By Cole Arthur Riley

Unable to find a suitable liturgy for her own worship, Riley has written something for herself and young people of faith like her.

The Day God Saw Me As Black
By D. Danyelle Thomas

This book was written as a manifesto on the church whose walls are not wide enough to include those who’ve been systematically excluded from the mainstream of hope and faith.

Forgotten God: Reversing Our Tragic Neglect of the Holy Spirit
By Francis Chan

The author, pastor, and church planter reminds the reader of the Holy Spirit, the member of the Trinity that is often neglected, to the detriment of the believer. 

The Shack: Where Tragedy Confronts Eternity
By William Paul Young

A personal favorite and teaching tool of mine. I recently heard a testimony that she learned how much God really loves her from The Shack. No strings attached. No ifs, and, or, buts. The book received a ton of criticism when it was published, and again when the motion picture was made. But read it for yourself and let me know your thoughts.

They Like to Never Quit Praisin’ God
By Frank A. Thomas

It’s not a new book, but it holds its place as a classic for anyone who feels the call to preach. It highlights the strength and joy of celebration in Black preaching

