South Arts Announces 2026 Cross-Sector Impact Grant Recipients Centering Community Health & Wellness

South Arts is pleased to announce the 2026 recipients of the Cross-Sector Impact Grants — an annual initiative focused on the power of collaboration through supporting projects across the region developed in partnership with local artists, arts organizations, and health/wellness institutions. This year’s cohort comprises 26 nonprofit organizations, each awarded up to $15,000, totaling $366,562 in grants awarded in this grant cycle.Introduced as a multi-year initiative, the Cross-Sector Impact program provides sustained, capacity-strengthening support for collaboratively developed projects that center on artists, communities, and shared wellbeing across the Southeastern region. Reflecting this expanded commitment, the 2026 cohort features 26 projects harnessing the arts to address community health and wellness across South Arts’ nine-state region: Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.



“While the landscape for the arts continues to shift, the role that artists and arts organizations hold among our communities proves to be more vital than ever,” said Gretchen Wollert McLennon, South Arts Board Chair and Interim President and CEO. “Through our Cross-Sector Impact grants, South Arts aims to recognize not only the value of the arts, but also the ways in which, through thoughtful partnership and collaboration, our communities can be shaped and strengthened by the influence and efforts of artists and arts workers.”



Grounded in the collective strength and knowledge of artists, organizations, and communities, the grant program also includes a peer-learning component that supports grantees in exchanging ideas, resources, and strategies. Through this investment, South Arts aims to foster healthier communities, support arts & health and wellness-focused projects, provide sustained support to strengthen project stability and partner capacity, cultivate meaningful relationships, and expand shared knowledge across the field.The 2026 Cross-Sector Impact Grant Recipients include:Kentucky Museum Association, Inc.

Alabama



Wiregrass Museum of Art

Alabama



Dimensions Dance Theater of Miami, Inc.

Florida



Drums In Recovery, Inc.

Florida



O, Miami

Florida



United Arts of Central Florida, Inc.

Florida



Artworks Gwinnett, Inc.

Georgia



Crisis Line & Safe House of Central Georgia, Inc.

Georgia



Museum of Contemporary Art of Georgia

Georgia



First Friday Berea Inc.

Kentucky



Kentucky Dance Council, Inc.

Kentucky



LexArts Inc.

Kentucky



DO IT FOR ME

LouisianaPrescription Joy

Louisiana



Midtown Partners, Inc.

Mississippi



Asheville Art Museum Association, Inc.

North Carolina



Charlotte Is Creative

North Carolina



Duke University Health System

North Carolina



United Arts Council of Catawba County

North Carolina



Upstream Works Collaborative

North Carolina



Brain Injury Association of South Carolina

South Carolina



Charleston Stage Company

South Carolina



Lancaster County Council of the Arts

South Carolina



AiM-Arts in McNairy

Tennessee



Downtown Newport Artscapes

Tennessee



Orpheum Theatre Group

TennesseeFunded in part by the National Endowment for the Arts, Cross-Sector Impact Grants are offered each year as part of South Arts’ annual programming to support artists, arts organizations, and communities across the region. For more information on Cross-Sector Impact Grants, the 2026 recipients and upcoming opportunities, please visit South Arts’ website. About South Arts

