South Arts Announces 2026 Cross-Sector Impact Grant Recipients Centering Community Health & Wellness

|Awarding more than $360,000 in multi-year support grants to 26 organizations across the Southeastern region centering arts, health, wellness, and collaboration within their communities
|South Arts is pleased to announce the 2026 recipients of the Cross-Sector Impact Grants — an annual initiative focused on the power of collaboration through supporting projects across the region developed in partnership with local artists, arts organizations, and health/wellness institutions. This year’s cohort comprises 26 nonprofit organizations, each awarded up to $15,000, totaling $366,562 in grants awarded in this grant cycle.Introduced as a multi-year initiative, the Cross-Sector Impact program provides sustained, capacity-strengthening support for collaboratively developed projects that center on artists, communities, and shared wellbeing across the Southeastern region. Reflecting this expanded commitment, the 2026 cohort features 26 projects harnessing the arts to address community health and wellness across South Arts’ nine-state region: Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.
“While the landscape for the arts continues to shift, the role that artists and arts organizations hold among our communities proves to be more vital than ever,” said Gretchen Wollert McLennon, South Arts Board Chair and Interim President and CEO. “Through our Cross-Sector Impact grants, South Arts aims to recognize not only the value of the arts, but also the ways in which, through thoughtful partnership and collaboration, our communities can be shaped and strengthened by the influence and efforts of artists and arts workers.”
Grounded in the collective strength and knowledge of artists, organizations, and communities, the grant program also includes a peer-learning component that supports grantees in exchanging ideas, resources, and strategies. Through this investment, South Arts aims to foster healthier communities, support arts & health and wellness-focused projects, provide sustained support to strengthen project stability and partner capacity, cultivate meaningful relationships, and expand shared knowledge across the field.The 2026 Cross-Sector Impact Grant Recipients include:Kentucky Museum Association, Inc.
Alabama
Wiregrass Museum of Art
Alabama
Dimensions Dance Theater of Miami, Inc.
Florida
Drums In Recovery, Inc.
Florida
O, Miami
Florida
United Arts of Central Florida, Inc.
Florida
Artworks Gwinnett, Inc.
Georgia
Crisis Line & Safe House of Central Georgia, Inc.
Georgia
Museum of Contemporary Art of Georgia
Georgia
First Friday Berea Inc.
Kentucky
Kentucky Dance Council, Inc.
Kentucky
LexArts Inc.
Kentucky
DO IT FOR ME
LouisianaPrescription Joy
Louisiana
Midtown Partners, Inc.
Mississippi
Asheville Art Museum Association, Inc.
North Carolina
Charlotte Is Creative
North Carolina
Duke University Health System
North Carolina
United Arts Council of Catawba County
North Carolina
Upstream Works Collaborative
North Carolina
Brain Injury Association of South Carolina
South Carolina
Charleston Stage Company
South Carolina
Lancaster County Council of the Arts
South Carolina
AiM-Arts in McNairy
Tennessee
Downtown Newport Artscapes
Tennessee
Orpheum Theatre Group
TennesseeFunded in part by the National Endowment for the Arts, Cross-Sector Impact Grants are offered each year as part of South Arts’ annual programming to support artists, arts organizations, and communities across the region. For more information on Cross-Sector Impact Grants, the 2026 recipients and upcoming opportunities, please visit South Arts’ website. About South Arts
South Arts advances Southern vitality through the arts. The nonprofit regional arts organization was founded in 1975 to build on the South’s unique heritage and enhance the public value of the arts. South Arts’ work responds to the arts environment and cultural trends with a regional perspective. South Arts offers an annual portfolio of activities designed to support the success of artists and arts providers in the South, address the needs of Southern communities through impactful arts-based programs, and celebrate the excellence, innovation, value and power of the arts of the South. For more information, visit www.southarts.org.