Pharrell Williams Says He ‘Despises’ Politics: ‘It’s Not Real’

By Black Information Network
Pharrell Williams doesn’t want to “pick a side” when it comes to politics.

The singer, songwriter, and producer opened up about his stance on politics during the 5th annual Black Ambition Demo Day.

“I hate politics,” Williams said. “Like, despise them. It’s a magic trick. It’s not real. I don’t believe in either side. Because I think when you pick a side, you are inadvertently supporting division.”

“Yes, it’s not a popular point of view, but I just gotta say, when I think about it, the wells are drying up,” he added.

Williams also shared his thoughts on supporting businesses based on race.

“Do you think for what it is that you do, do you think you’re the best? Do you want the job because you’re black or because you’re the best?” the music mogul asked the crowd.

“Do you want someone to support your startup because you’re black or because you’re the best?” Williams continued. “I think now for me, it’s about us having the best ambition, and that’s the reason why you should support these businesses. Yes, they happen to be black and brown, but it should be based on the fact that they’re the best, not because of a shade of skin color.”

This isn’t the first time Williams has expressed neutrality when it comes to politics. Last year, Williams said he doesn’t “really do politics” and gets “annoyed” by celebrity endorsements.

“There are celebrities that I respect that have an opinion, but not all of them,” he told The Hollywood Reporter. “I’m one of them people [who says], ‘What the heck? Shut up. Nobody asked you.'”

“Obviously, I’m going to vote how I’m going to vote. I care about my people and I care about the country, but I feel there’s a lot of work that needs to be done, and I’m really about the action,” Williams added.

