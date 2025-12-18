Hawks Bring Holiday Cheer To Boyce L. Ansley School 

The Atlanta Hawks, Skyhawks and the Lady Hawks once again united to spread holiday cheer at Boyce L. Ansley School, fulfilling wish lists for nearly 90 students and teachers at the tuition-free private school that serves children who are experiencing or have experienced homelessness in Atlanta.

The relationship is rooted in long-term community impact, as Hawks’ Vice President of Community Impact Alexis Roe explained. “Four years ago, we were introduced to the Boyce L. Ansley School, and from then we could not be more inseparable.” Roe emphasized that the Hawks’ involvement is driven by purpose, stating, “One of our four pillars is pouring into the next generation of leaders, and we see these students as the next generation of our staff, our leaders, and even our next generation of basketball players.”

The holiday celebration included a variety of interactive activities designed to blend fun, creativity and wellness, with Roe explaining, “Today the kids are doing a number of things, from decorating gingerbread houses and building snowmen to engaging with our basketball programs, leadership skills and camp clinic exploration,” highlighting the mix of arts, fitness and mentorship throughout the day.

Beyond delivering an exceptional education, Boyce L. Ansley School provides breakfast, lunch, snacks, school supplies, transportation, after-school programming and comprehensive family support at no cost, ensuring students and families receive the stability and care they need, and according to Head of School Ray James, that mission aligns seamlessly with the Hawks’ commitment to the city.

“This is our fourth year doing this annual holiday party with the Hawks and our school, and I’m so grateful because the Hawks are literally plastered on our walls and are an integral part of our student and family experience,” said Ray James, Head of Boyce L. Ansley School.

James described the partnership as deeply meaningful, noting, “We are Atlanta’s greatest group project, and the Hawks are one of the greatest entities in our city..For our families, this time of year should be joyous, and the Hawks ensure that it is joyous.”

As a father himself, James reflected on the emotional weight of seeing students’ excitement, sharing, “I have two little girls, and they have privilege and access, and at this time of year they’re excited and looking forward to the holidays, and I’m so happy that our kids and families get that same experience, despite the circumstances that might be going on at home or lack thereof.”

For Roe, the smiles on students’ faces are a powerful reminder of why the work matters. “Working for an organization where it is your job to pour back into the community and generate measurable impact is important to all of us,” she said, adding, “We can’t be true to Atlanta without recognizing that a large number of our residents experience homelessness, and supporting a school like this is incredible.”





















