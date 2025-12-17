Fulton County Security Guard Jessica McNair Honored for Saving Life [VIDEO]

On November 7th, Security Officer Jessica McNair was working her assignment at the East Atlanta Library when she discovered a library patron unconscious and not breathing, suffering from an apparent drug overdose. Office McNair immediately responded by pulling the individual to safety and performing CPR without hesitation.

Officer McNair performed CPR for over 10 minutes and was preparing an AED for use before the individual regained consciousness. Her training, composure, and effort saved a life that day. Fulton County is proud of her.