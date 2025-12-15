Black Woman Gives ‘Poised’ Response To White Opera-Goer’s Microaggression

Video of the incident shows LaeTania Richardson, a California-based lifestyle entrepreneur and longtime opera enthusiast, attending a recent performance at what appears to be the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion in Los Angeles.

While sitting in the orchestra section, Richardson began recording when the white woman beside her asked her a pointed question.

“Are you famous?” the woman questioned.

“Famously sitting here about to enjoy the opera,” Richardson gracefully clapped back.

The woman went on to ask Richardson if it was her “first opera,” prompting the entrepreneur to explain her deep connection to the art form. Richardson said she travels internationally for performances, even twice a year to Italy.

Following the explanation, the woman appeared to try to one-up Richardson, saying that she knew an “underwriter” with front row seats.

Video of the incident went viral on TikTok, as users praised Richardson for her restraint and poise while facing an apparent microaggression.