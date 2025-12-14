Jason Esteves Announces Maternal Health Agenda

As governor, Jason will work to end Georgia’s maternal mortality crisis and ensure that giving birth to and raising a child is safe for every family



Today, former State Senator and Democratic candidate for governor Jason Esteves announced his maternal health agenda. Jason’s plan will tackle Georgia’s maternal mortality crisis, expand healthcare access, and repeal the dangerous and deadly abortion ban.



Later today, Jason will host a panel discussion on maternal health with reproductive healthcare advocates and providers. This plan is the second major policy rollout of Jason’s campaign, following the announcement of his universal child care plan last month.



“I refuse to stand by as Georgia’s maternal mortality crisis remains one of the worst in the country. My maternal health agenda will save lives by repealing Georgia’s dangerous abortion ban, expanding access to quality maternal care, and investing in providers,” said Jason Esteves. “As the husband to a nurse practitioner and dad to two children, I’ve never wavered in my support for reproductive healthcare — and it’s a fight I will take to the governor’s office on day one.”



“Jason’s maternal health agenda is the strong, urgent action we need to end the deadly maternal mortality crisis and support women and their families,” said Dr. Agena R Davenport, an obstetrician-gynecologist. “With a record of championing reproductive healthcare, I trust Jason to enact policies that put women, families, and providers at the forefront. Jason is the best candidate for this moment, and I’m proud to support him in this critical election.”



As a longtime advocate for reproductive freedom, the husband of a nurse practitioner, and a father, Jason Esteves is committed to ending Georgia’s maternal health crisis. Georgia has one of the highest maternal mortality rates in the country — a rate that’s even higher for Black women — and a dangerous abortion ban that has caused multiple preventable deaths. To make matters worse, over forty percent of Georgia’s counties lack an OB-GYN, and more than half of rural hospitals in the state lack a labor and delivery unit.



Jason’s maternal health agenda proposes a structured, comprehensive set of policy priorities guided by two substantive goals: reducing maternal deaths in Georgia by half — to below the national average — and working to eliminate racial disparities in pregnancy‑related mortality. As governor, Jason will expand Medicaid, repeal the dangerous abortion ban, and make historic investments in rural maternity care. He will also support provider recruitment and training, increase access to fertility treatments, and restore accountability measures gutted by Brian Kemp.



Estevez is honored to be endorsed by reproductive healthcare advocate Shanette Williams, whose daughter, Amber Nicole Thurman, died after a fatal delay in reproductive healthcare due to Georgia’s abortion ban.



Read the full plan here.