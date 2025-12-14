Ballethnic Dance Company Celebrates Holidays with Iconic Ballet “Urban Nutcracker”

Reimagined version of the holiday classic, set on Atlanta’s “Sweet Auburn Avenue,”debuted at Morehouse College’s King Chapel 30 years ago

Atlanta’s acclaimed Ballethnic Dance Company invites lovers of the arts to celebrate more than 30 years of magic with the “Urban Nutcracker,” which makes its annual debut December 20- 21, at the Porter Sanford III Performing Arts & Community Center 3181 Rainbow Dr. in Decatur. This year’s celebration not only marks a significant milestone in the company’s history, but will also honor individuals who have played pivotal roles in the journey of Ballethnic and the “Urban Nutcracker.

The performance will feature a mix of iconic elements and fresh, innovative twists. Audiences can expect the familiar enchantment of Tchaikovsky’s score, alongside the unique Ballethnic touch – a fusion of classical ballet with jazz, modern, African, and other ethnic dances.

This beloved Atlanta holiday tradition, set in the vibrant 1940s on Auburn Avenue, is celebrated as one of the first ethnicized Nutcracker performances, choreographed by the celebrated Waverly T. Lucas II.

Experience the magic as the Marcus Garveyite Nutcracker leads a captivating cast, including Tap Dancing Soldiers, Giant Jazzy Rats, sultry Arabian dancers, and the lively Black Russians — all set to the infectious drumbeats of L. Gerard Reid. Watch as Brown Sugar and her Chocolatier guide Mother Spice and her tumbling Spice Drops through a whimsical Land of Sweets, featuring the bubbly Coca-Cola Pas de Six.

“As we celebrate the 32nd anniversary of ‘Urban Nutcracker’, we’re not just commemorating a performance, but a cultural revolution in ballet. We took an American classic and transformed it to appeal to the masses – infusing cultural relevancy and changing the setting to our beloved Sweet Auburn Ave, said Ballethnic co-founder Waverly T. Lucas II. “‘Urban Nutcracker’ is one of the first culturally specific versions of the ‘The Nutcracker,’ which has inspired dozens of ethnic revisions to bring the classic to more diverse audiences.”

“Reflecting on the ‘Urban Nutcracker’s’ journey, we see more than art; we see lives profoundly transformed. Our lead ballerina Karla Tyson, for example, started with us as a five-year-old Baby Doll and has evolved into the iconic role of Brown Sugar, which she has reprised for 11 years,” said Ballethnic Co-founder Nena Gilreath. “Her journey, full of growth and resilience, mirrors the transformative power of dance and the enduring impact we create for our students.”

“This journey has been about more than dance – it’s about creating a platform where diversity is celebrated and stories from our community take center stage. Each performance of ‘Urban Nutcracker’ is a testament to our dedication to inclusivity and artistic innovation. As we look to the future, our mission remains steadfast: to inspire, to challenge the conventional, and to champion a new era in ballet that honors and uplifts a multitude of voices,” said Gilreath

In Mr. Lucas’ original 1991 choreography of Urban Nutcracker, he used excerpts from the ballet’s Act II. By 1993, he also had choreographed Act I to create the full-length ballet.

‘Urban Nutcracker’ is Waverly T. Lucas’ adaptation of Tchaikovsky’s ballet. Set in Atlanta’s historic Sweet Auburn community of the ‘40’s — the production offers a soulful celebration with whimsical characters such as Reggae Ragdolls, the sultry Arabian dance, the spins and leaps of the Black Russians, Mother Spice and her tumbling Spice Drops, the bubbly Coca-Cola Pas de Six, and the elegant Brown Sugar and her Chocolatier. While the contemporary ballet remains true to its classical tradition, Mr. Lucas’ choreography showcases Ballethnic’s signature style – blending classical ballet with jazz, modern, African, and other ethnic dance. This unique and engaging style creates a fast-paced and upbeat performance that captivates audiences of all ages and cultures. The production is set to the traditional Tchaikovsky score along with adapted music by L. Gerard Reid.

Urban Nutcracker features a multicultural cast of aspiring and professional artists, including students from the Ballethnic Youth Ensemble and senior citizens from the Edeliegba Dance.

Tickets range range from $40 for general seating $80 for VIP seating with VIP reception. Tickets are now on sale and can be purchased by visiting https://ballethnic.eventbrite.com and for more information go to www.ballethnic.org.

