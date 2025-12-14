Atlanta Public Schools Announces Formation of New Literacy Council to Drive Student Success

An Expert-Led Council Unites Atlanta to Advance Literacy in Atlanta Public Schools

Atlanta Public Schools (APS) is proud to announce the launch of the APS Literacy Council, a dynamic new initiative bringing together literacy experts from across the metro Atlanta area.

This council is poised to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of literacy education within APS, providing invaluable guidance and expertise as they help to co-design an innovative early-learning school model that accelerates early literacy for students across the district.

Composed of educators, researchers, and community leaders, the APS Literacy Council will work collaboratively to identify essential components of a high-quality early literacy ecosystem, develop recommendations for a transformative school model in the Science of Reading, and support the district in implementing programs that drive measurable improvement in student outcomes.

Their collective expertise is critical in helping APS address the diverse literacy needs of its students and in closing achievement gaps across the district.

Some of the participating organizations include:

United Way of Greater Atlanta

Promise All Atlanta Children Thrive (PAACT)

Easterseals North Georgia

Junior League of Atlanta

Georgia State University

Atlanta Early Education Ambassadors

Black Child Development Institute (BCDI)

The Joseph B. Whitehead Foundation

The Goizueta Foundation

“For more than a decade approximately only one-third of Atlanta’s children have been proficient in the area of literacy. Although this number mirrors state and national averages, we are Atlanta’s public schools and alongside our community of believers we know we can ensure our students are better positioned to succeed,” said APS Superintendent Dr. Bryan Johnson. “Simply stated, there is a direct correlation between literacy proficiency and the probability of future success beyond K-12. This is the most important area we must address as a community and are committed to moving with urgency.”

The council held its first meeting in early December 2025 and will gather regularly throughout this school year and beyond, working together until an innovative new school model is fully shaped and brought to life.

“The formation of the APS Literacy Council demonstrates our unwavering commitment to improving literacy for every child in our district,” said Dr. Shavaun Mincey, APS Executive Director Elementary Curriculum and Instruction. “By convening some of the best minds in literacy education, we are ensuring that our strategies are informed by research and best practices, and that our students have every opportunity to succeed.”

The council’s work will also strengthen APS’s community of believers; a network of families, educators, and partners united by the belief that every child can achieve excellence. Through their efforts, the council will foster greater collaboration, engagement, and shared responsibility in supporting student achievement.

Atlanta Public Schools looks forward to the positive impact the Literacy Council will have on its students and community and remains dedicated to providing high-quality education that prepares all learners for lifelong success.