Hawks Announce R&B Singer Jacquees To Perform On Dec. 19

The Atlanta Hawks today announced that R&B singer-songwriter and rapper, Jacquees, will perform at halftime presented by Jack Daniels, during the team’s home game presented by UATL against the San Antonio Spurs on Friday, Dec. 19. Celebrated for his velvety vocals and distinctive R&B style, the Decatur, Ga. native Jacquees, has become a standout voice of his generation.

As a proud Georgia-native, Jacquees has become one of R&B’s most influential young voices. Known for his smooth, emotionally rich sound, he continues to shape the genre with a blend of classic inspiration and modern flair. His growing catalog and chart-topping hits solidify his place as a defining force in contemporary R&B.

“I’m so hyped to hit that halftime stage at the Hawks game next Friday,” said Jacquees. “Georgia raised me, so performing for my hometown team is a real full-circle moment. Nothing beats bringing it home!”

Developing his vocal skills at a young age and sharpening his talent through school talent shows, Jacquees rose to prominence after collaborating with T.I. on the single ‘Krazy.’ A run of mixtapes and his breakout E.P. 19 pushed him further into the spotlight, eventually earning him a deal with Cash Money Records.

His singles ‘B.E.D.’ and the double-platinum ‘You’ set the stage for his debut album ‘4275’, followed by ‘King of R&B’ and ‘Sincerely For You’. Continuing to evolve his artistry, Jacquees has returned with a new single, ‘Let You Go,’ featuring K Camp. Jacquees has built a reputation as one of his generation’s most recognizable voices and continues to push the genre forward by fusing timeless influences with a fresh, contemporary edge.

The Hawks’ 2025-26 season opener tipped off with an exciting halftime performance by Atlanta rap icon, Quavo and last month saw YFN Lucci for another standout halftime show. These performances built on last season’s entertainment lineup that included featured performances from artists such as Goodie Mob, Gucci Mane, Jagged Edge, Keith Sweat, Lakeyah, Mariah the Scientist, Shamea Morton and more.