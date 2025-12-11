Mayor Dickens Appoints Vanessa Manley Executive Director of Mayor’s Office of Constituent Services

Mayor Andre Dickens has appointed Vanessa Manley to serve as executive director of the Mayor’s Office of Constituent Services.

In this role, Manley will lead a dedicated group of public servants who are on the front lines of community engagement, meeting residents where they are to address the street-level needs of all of Atlanta’s communities. Among several priority initiatives overseen by this office: the Mayor’s Housing Help Center, Midnight Basketball and other non-policing activities to address the root causes of crime, marquee events for legacy residents like the Mayor’s Senior Ball and the Community Engagement Team whose dedicated mission is to strengthen relationships between City Hall and the residents—essentially the Mayor’s “boots on the ground” that interact directly with neighborhoods to listen, respond and connect communities with City resources.

“Vanessa Manley understands the needs of our communities — how City services are experienced, where gaps exist and how to bring government closer to the people,” said Mayor Dickens. “Her leadership—and compassion for people—will help ensure every resident has a responsive, accessible City government that works for them.”

Manley brings more than 20 years of experience in public service, nonprofit leadership, and community engagement. Most recently, she served as the City of Atlanta’s Director of Customer Service and Constituent Support, overseeing customer relations, emergency warming shelters, senior programming, faith-based engagement and other community initiatives.

“I am deeply honored to serve as executive director of the Mayor’s Office of Constituent Services for the City of Atlanta,” said Vanessa Manley. “In this role, I am committed to ensuring every resident receives responsive, accessible, and accountable service, and that our work reflects the heart of a city that listens, cares, and delivers.”

Prior to that role, Manley served in senior leadership with the Atlanta City Council and spent more than a decade in the Mayor’s Office managing major public events, securing more than $1 million in corporate support, and strengthening citywide partnerships.

Manley is a graduate of the University of Alabama and a proud member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated. In her new role, she will focus on enhancing neighborhood engagement, expanding community partnerships, and strengthening resident-centered service delivery across Atlanta.