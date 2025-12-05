DeKalb County Announces Inaugural SPLOST Review Committee Meeting

DeKalb County Government will host the inaugural meeting of the SPLOST Review Committee on Thursday, December 11, 2025, from 6:00 PM to 7:30 PM at
178 Sams Street in Decatur. This meeting marks the beginning of a new phase of public
engagement, transparency, and accountability in the administration of the County’s Special
Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST) program.
During the meeting, committee members and attendees will receive an overview of the SPLOST program, review key documents associated with the Georgia SPLOST referendum, and begin establishing the framework for ongoing review, reporting, and project oversight.
Meeting topics will include:
- Understanding the SPLOST Program
- Overview of SPLOST II
- Review of adopted broad category spending priorities
- SPLOST Review Committee roles and responsibilities
- Establishment of the 2026 SPLOST calendar
Presenters include:
- Chris Kingsbury, SPLOST Program Manager
- Zach Williams, Chief Operating Officer, DeKalb County
- Lorraine Cochran-Johnson, CEO, DeKalb County
- Terry Phillips, Esq., County Attorney, DeKalb County
- Christopher Bruce, Esq., Legislative Policy Analyst
In November 2023, 72% of DeKalb County voters approved the renewal of the County’s 2017 SPLOST, which expired in March 2024. Revenue collection for the renewed 2023 SPLOST II began in April 2024 and will continue through March 2030. Over the six-year collection period, SPLOST II is expected to generate approximately $496 million for unincorporated DeKalb County.
- The original 2017 SPLOST I required that 85% of all funds be dedicated to transportation and public safety projects, with the remaining 15% allocated to repairs and improvements of other capital outlay projects. That program generated approximately $396 million in revenue for unincorporated DeKalb County.
Combined, the 2017 SPLOST I and 2023 SPLOST II programs are projected to generate $884 million, representing one of the most significant capital investments in DeKalb County’s history. Funds will support critical improvements to infrastructure, public safety, facilities, transportation networks, and community assets.
- “SPLOST continues to transform the landscape of DeKalb County,” said CEO Lorraine
Cochran-Johnson. “The SPLOST Review Committee plays a vital role in ensuring transparency, strengthening public trust, and overseeing investments that improve quality of life for residents across every corner of our county.”
- About the SPLOST Review Committee
The SPLOST Review Committee was created to enhance citizen oversight, monitor progress on SPLOST-funded projects, and ensure responsible stewardship of taxpayer dollars. The committee will meet regularly and publish updates, reports, and project summaries to keep the public informed throughout the life of the program.
- Meeting Details
Date: December 11, 2025
Time: 6:00 PM – 7:30 PM
Location: 178 Sams Street, Decatur, GA 30030
The meeting is open to the public, and residents are encouraged to attend.