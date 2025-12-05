DeKalb County Announces Inaugural SPLOST Review Committee Meeting

DeKalb County Government will host the inaugural meeting of the SPLOST Review Committee on Thursday, December 11, 2025, from 6:00 PM to 7:30 PM at

178 Sams Street in Decatur. This meeting marks the beginning of a new phase of public

engagement, transparency, and accountability in the administration of the County’s Special

Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST) program.



During the meeting, committee members and attendees will receive an overview of the SPLOST program, review key documents associated with the Georgia SPLOST referendum, and begin establishing the framework for ongoing review, reporting, and project oversight.

Meeting topics will include: