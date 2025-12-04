National Urban League Calls on Leaders To Reject Trump’s Divisive Rhetoric and Stand Against Bigotry

National Urban League President and CEO Marc H. Morial issued the following statement in response to President Trump’s comments about Somali Americans:

“The President’s abhorrent slurs against Somali Americans are not simply beneath the dignity of his office — or of any self-respecting adult — but dangerous and fundamentally un-American. These words are attack on the very principles of equality and dignity that define our nation.

“Immigrants and their descendants are the foundation of this country, and Somali Americans are no exception. They contribute to our communities, our economy, and our culture. To demean them with hateful rhetoric is to fuel division and incite hostility against an entire group of people based on their heritage.

“The National Urban League calls on all leaders—regardless of party—to reject this language unequivocally. We must stand together against bigotry and affirm that America’s strength lies in its diversity and its commitment to justice for all.”