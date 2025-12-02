City of South Fulton Offices Closed for Runoff Election Today

Runoff Election Day (City Closure)

Please be advised that all City of South Fulton offices will be closed on Tuesday, December 2, 2025, in observance of the municipal runoff election between top vote earning candidates Carmalitha Gumbs and Mark Baker.

The 2025 South Fulton mayoral election was held on November 4, 2025, to elect the mayor of South Fulton, Georgia, but since neither Gumbs or Baker received a majority of votes cast in that election they will face each other in a special runoff election today.

Gumbs received 39 percent of the vote in the Nov. 4 election, Baker recived just over 19 percent of votes cast.

City offices will reopen and resume normal business hours on Wednesday, December 3, 2025.