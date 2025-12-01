Haitian Women for Haitian Refugees (HWHR) Denounces the Termination of Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for Haiti

At Haitian Women for Haitian Refugees (HWHR), we are advocates, organizers, and Haitian TPS holders who have built our lives in the United States. We denounce the Trump administration’s decision to terminate Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for more than 500,000 Haitian nationals, effective February 3, 2026. This is a direct attack on our families, our labor, and our right to stay in the place we now call home.

Aline Gue, Executive Director of HWHR, shares, “Haitian immigrants have been part of the fabric of this country.. Those of us who stand to lose our right to stay in this country have been here for years—many of us since shortly after the 2010 earthquake. We are the backbone of entire industries. We are raising U.S. citizen children, caring for the elderly, working long hours in hospitals and schools, and organizing for the rights of all refugees, migrants and asylum seekers. We have paid taxes, contributed to our communities, rebuilt towns and fought for justice. Our lives are here. Ending TPS threatens entire families and communities.”

HWHR demands an immediate reversal of this termination and urges elected officials to take decisive, coordinated action to prevent Haitians from being sent back into harm’s way. HWHR will continue to organize alongside our community members and our allies to stand firm against policies sending people back into peril and ensure that every person has the safety and freedom needed to thrive and help shape the just future we’re building together.

One member explained,”Haiti isn’t ready to help anyone—not the people living there, nor the people outside.The way things are going, the situation isn’t good. Political problems, kidnapping, killings, [mass] rape. All these problems are why we can’t stay there. They’re still happening, even worse…How can they say people shouldn’t qualify for TPS? If things aren’t stable, how are we supposed to return? We love our country, but the situation doesn’t allow us to live there.”

At HWHR, we work with Haitian refugees every day who are living under the constant threat of losing everything. We’ve seen what happens when protections are stripped away—jobs lost, mental health shattered, families forced underground. And we’ve also seen the power of collective action. We are not temporary. We are not expendable.