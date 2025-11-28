Jamaica Still Needs Us: Supporting Hurricane Relief During Giving Season

Relief efforts are continuing in Jamaica as the island is still reeling from Hurricane Melissa, and your support this Giving Season could make a major impact.

Last month, Hurricane Melissa hammered Jamaica as a Category 5 storm, leaving the country to confront one of the most severe humanitarian and public health crises in its modern history.

Entire communities, especially in Hanover, St. Ann, St. Elizabeth, and St. James, were left in ruins as Melissa flattened homes, churches, schools, and farms, inflicting an estimated $6 to $10 billion in damage and affecting more than 360,000 people. At least 45 people have died, 13 remain missing, and tens of thousands are displaced.

The devastation has triggered further emergencies. Health officials have declared a leptospirosis outbreak, reporting confirmed cases, suspected fatalities, and dozens more under investigation as floodwaters contaminated drinking supplies. The risk of dengue, typhoid, and tetanus is rising, and already-strained clinics are struggling to reach isolated communities cut off by washed-out roads.

For Jamaicans on the ground, the rebuilding process will require global support. Keep scrolling for trusted organizations, community groups, and on-the-ground initiatives you can donate to now to help fuel relief and long-term recovery this Giving Season.