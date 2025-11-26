Georgia Works Opens First Women’s-Only Facility to Fight Homelessness

Details:

Wednesday, December 3, 2025 3:00 p.m.

DeKalb’s Women’s Program – 232 E. Lake Dr, Decatur, GA 30030

Media tours available prior to ribbon cutting

ATLANTA, November 25, 2025 – Georgia Works, a non-profit working to end homelessness, is expanding to include women in its program. The DeKalb Women’s Program is creating opportunities for chronically homeless women to transform their lives and become self-sufficient and productive members of the community. Georgia Works has partnered with A Home For Everyone In DeKalb and Oakhurst Center for Community to bring the women’s program to Oakhurst.

Georgia Works mission is to end homelessness, criminal recidivism, and dependency through education and the development of good habits, work ethic, and character. Since 2013, Georgia Works has graduated over 1,000 men from their program. These graduates have changed their lives by successfully obtaining jobs (100% hired at graduation). Of the graduates, 90% have gotten back in touch with at least one family member. 99% of the men have not been arrested since graduation.

Modeled after the Georgia Works program for men, the goal of the DeKalb Women’s Program is to provide the same opportunity for women in the Atlanta area, helping those enrolled by:

● Providing a path toward affordable housing

● Obtaining connections and training for gainful employment

● Preparing women for self-sufficiency

● Learning from past abuse, poor role models, and poor work habits

● Reconnecting with family

Participating women will be provided personal support, case management, and workforce training. The mission of the live-in program is to change lives through job training, financial education, and professional counselling for addiction, anger management, and other needs.

The women will be housed at the Oakhurst facility for up to a year while they remain drug and alcohol free and participate in transitional work. Georgia Works will provide addiction recovery classes, GED classes, provide support in obtaining a driver’s license, help setting up a bank account and provide life skill preparation courses. Graduates will obtain a full-time job offer and secure permanent housing.

On December 3, 2025, Georgia Works will open its DeKalb Women’s Program in Oakhurst. The 3:00 p.m.ribbon cutting will open the door for women experiencing homelessness and ready to make a change in their lives. Attendees include DeKalb CEO Lorianne Johnson and City of Decatur Mayor Patti Garrett. Media tours of the facility will be available prior to the ribbon cutting.

About Georgia Works

Georgia Works is a privately funded program with the mission of giving chronically homeless men and returning citizens the skills and habits they need to become productive and self-sufficient individuals. Since the program’s founding in 2013, Georgia Works! has changed the lives of over 1000 men by helping them commit to being clean, overcome obstacles to employment and obtain full-time jobs with transportation and permanent housing all within a year. For more information on Georgia Works visit https://www.georgiaworks.net.

About A Home For Everyone In DeKalb –

A Home For Everyone In DeKalb works to create sustainable, long-term solutions to homelessness in DeKalb County through volunteers, fundraising, advocacy, and collaboration with partners. We provide housing options and support others’ efforts to do the same by partnering with community members- individuals, businesses, government, and religious and civic groups – to build an integrated network of support allowing our unhoused neighbors to maintain permanent housing and thrive. Together, we will build a future where homelessness is overcome- making a difference for every person in need.