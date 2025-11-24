RHOA’s Porsha Williams Cleared of Assault Allegations Against Airline Passenger

ByJovonne Leder

Photo: Paras Griffin / Getty Images Entertainment / Getty Images

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams is firmly denying accusations that she assaulted a 70-year-old woman during a Delta Air Lines flight.

On Sunday (November 16), Williams said she was flying from Las Vegas, where she appeared at BravoCon, to Atlanta when a dispute unfolded between her and a 70-year-old passenger.

Body camera footage shows Williams telling officers that she was scrolling on her phone with the volume up before the plane took off when the woman abruptly asked her, “So are you gonna make me listen to that the whole flight?”

“‘Well, do you want to?’” the reality star said she responded.

According to Williams, the passenger then began cursing at her and falsely claiming that she was hit in the face. The RHOA cast member stated that flight attendants ultimately relocated the woman to another seat.

Two passengers who witnessed the dispute backed Williams’ account, telling police she never touched the woman.

https://platform.twitter.com/embed/Tweet.html?creatorScreenName=blackinfonet&dnt=false&embedId=twitter-widget-0&features=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%3D%3D&frame=false&hideCard=false&hideThread=false&id=1991375907114873096&lang=en&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.binnews.com%2F&sessionId=a4eee24d8a9467b69035667c086aa550a2faa5b8&siteScreenName=blackinfonet&theme=light&widgetsVersion=2615f7e52b7e0%3A1702314776716&width=550px

In a separate bodycam video, the 70-year-old passenger claimed that she was “afraid for my life” during her exchange with Williams. The woman said she had listened to Williams’ loud phone volume for over 20 minutes before speaking up. According to the passenger, Williams put her hands in the woman’s face and slapped the phone out of her hand when she tried to record.

“The next thing I know, there was a fingernail so close to my eye, I thought I was going to be physically attacked,” the passenger said. “And that’s assault. And I’m 70 years old.”

Police said the FBI’s Atlanta field office was notified of the incident because the confrontation occurred on an aircraft. An investigation remains ongoing.

“It is unknown at this time if federal charges will apply,” an FBI spokesperson said.